Here's Why Cardano DEXes Are Already on Next Level Compared to Ethereum

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cardano (ADA) Staking Now Supported by This Swiss Bank
Sygnum Bank, the first regulated digital asset bank in the world, has added support for Cardano (ADA) staking, according to a blog post published on Aug. 2. The bank says that it offers institutional-grade security for its clients. Cardano started offering staking rewards with the launch of the Shelley mainnet...
GetBlock Supercharges DeFis with High-End Blockchain APIs: Here’s How
Here's Why Michael Saylor's Resignation as CEO Is Bullish for Crypto
AAVE Faces 114% Pump and Record-Breaking On-Chain Activity, Here's Why
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 2
Binance's CZ Boasts About BNB's Most Recent Achievement
As noted by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, BNB, the native token of the Binance ecosystem, has managed to reach a new high against Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Earlier this Thursday, the cryptocurrency reached a new peak of 1,335 satoshies. BNB is vastly outperforming Bitcoin despite the fact that...
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Hector Network, An Expanding Ecosystem Offering Unique Opportunities to Users
The crypto and blockchain space has advanced tremendously in the last decade, with new and state-of-the-art features making their way into projects. Hector Network is not merely a platform with one focus but an ecosystem of intertwined sub-projects. Its journey so far has been exceptional! Hector Network has managed to raise more than $75,000,000 in stablecoins by offering its native token, $HEC, at a discounted price and intends to utilize the funds for further development of the ecosystem and, subsequently, the expansion of Hector Network. While not in use, the project invests a part of the treasury in volatile tokens to earn decent returns and further pump funds into its ecosystem. With such a massive treasury, Hector Network has a clear edge over other projects in the market.
Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures to Be Launched by CME
Chicago-based CME Group is on track to launch euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, according to a Thursday press release. They will be launched in late August, the company’s announcement says. Tim McCourt, senior managing director, global head of equity and FX products at CME Group, claims that the Europe,...
Shiba Inu Lead Developer Says BONE Has "Woken Up" as Price Jumps 25%
Cross Staking Introduces Secure Passive Income Solution for PoW and PoS Coins
XRP Is on the Cusp of Potential Breakout, Says Top Trader
Vitalik Buterin Gets Pranked with 25 Trillion Airdrop, Dumps Token 50%
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin sold 25 trillion SHIT received from an unidentified prankster. The total amount of tokens dumped by Buterin through Uniswap is estimated at 33,475 USDC. As a result, the price of the asset plummeted by 60%. According to PeckShieldAlert, the tokens were transferred to the address vitalik.eth,...
Binance Exchange Increases Support for XRP and LTC: Details
Cardano-Cosmos Ecosystem Bridge Launches, Network Statistics Spike
$200 Million Crypto Exploit, Bitcoin Drops Below $23,000, What's Happening? Crypto Market Review, August 2
Cardano Drops Below $0.5, Here's Where Next Support Is
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 3
Bitcoin May Rally by 240% from Here, According to Ark Invest
