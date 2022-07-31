UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody

www.iowa.media
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident
A Cedar Rapids man faces decades in prison after an alleged road rage incident where he fired shots at a vehicle with four people inside. According to a release from the police department, the incident occurred at approximately 2:10 pm Tuesday. The Joint Communications Agency received a call from a passenger in a vehicle involved in the incident that began in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE with two vehicles traveling southbound on I-380. The caller said the passenger of another vehicle brandished a firearm during the road rage incident.
Parolee arrested after allegedly showing up to probation office intoxicated
A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at a state park near Maquoketa were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.
County hears potential size, cost for new law enforcement center
Representatives from Shive-Hattery Architecture & Engineering, Michael Lewis and Steve Davis, provided an update on their study of the courthouse, during the July 19 Jones County Supervisor meeting. Over the last several months, Shive-Hattery has been conducting interviews with county employees and department heads, and assessing the Jones County Courthouse....
Monticello named Main Street Iowa Community
After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
Iowa City Council to hold special Thursday session to consider removal of TRC chair
The Iowa City City Council is scheduled to hold a special session Thursday to consider removing the recently-appointed chair of the city’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission after a podcast came to light with her using racial expletives describing members of the black community. Mayor Bruce Teague brought up the...
County dispatch system in need of an upgrade
Jones County has been using the same emergency dispatch communications system since 2013. At that time, the county purchased the equipment from the City of Cedar Rapids, who had been using it since 2008. Gary Schwab, E911 coordinator, informed the Jones County Supervisors during the July 26 board meeting that...
McElheny resigns from Jones Co. Planning & Zoning
Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben informed the Jones County Supervisors at their July 19 board meeting of the resignation of a Planning and Zoning Commissioner. Jim McElheny, after nine years on the commission, has turned in his resignation, effective immediately. Lubben said she received McElheny’s letter of resignation on Friday....
Cascade resident writes, directs Starlighters’ play
A unique and special opportunity has come to Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa, thanks to a local now-playwright. Shawn Carr, of Cascade, wrote and is directing “Lost Memories,” a studio theater production. The assistant director is Jan Cratsenberg. “If it wasn’t for Jan, this play would not be...
Council considers tax rebate on new construction on John Drive
A young business owner showed interest in constructing a commercial building on John Drive to expand his home-based business. Derek Manternach purchased 1.56 acres, the lot west of 709 John Dr., in Monticello. Manternach owns and operates Manternach Custom Creations, specializing in custom woodworking, cabinets, furniture, etc. He plans to...
Gobeli sums up 2022 GJCF as a ‘success’
The 2022 Great Jones County has come to an end, and Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli sums up the week as “successful. “Sales, attendance, everything was where we thought it would be,” he shared. Just before the “Five Best Days of Summer” kicked off, on Monday, July 18, it...
