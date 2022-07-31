ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Albemarle County woman arrested, accused of hitting multiple mailboxes while driving intoxicated

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly driving under the influence and hitting multiple mailboxes, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

At around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, officers responded to several calls of a possible DUI driver in the areas of Greenwood and Crozet. According to police, callers had reportedly witnessed a vehicle run into the roadside ditch several times and hit mailboxes without stopping. Callers also reported the vehicle was seen traveling eastbound on Rockfish Gap Turnpike.

Officers located the vehicle traveling on Ivy Road and a traffic stop was initiated. According to police, a slow-speed vehicle pursuit ensued until the driver pulled into the Northridge Medical Park on Ivy Road. The officer reportedly took the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 57-year-old Jennifer Lois Grimm of Fishersville, according to police. She was charged with the following:

  • Driving after forfeiture of license
  • Hit and run of unattended property
  • Eluding police
  • Driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Grimm was transported to Albermarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail where she will be released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

