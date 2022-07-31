www.northcountrynow.com
Cleaning up at St. Lawrence County Fair
Matt Sears, of Wright Way Family Farm, DeKalb Junction, prepares Kadence for competition at the St. Lawrence County Fair, Gouverneur, Wednesday morning. NCNow Photo by Cheryl Shumway.
Competitive calf at the county fair
Lillian Roberts of Heuvelton poses with her calf at the 4-H Showmanship competition held Wednesday morning at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. NCNow Photo by Cheryl Shumway.
Police searching for missing Watertown man
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 68-year-old man. According to the department, 68-year-old Peter B. Washer from Watertown was last seen on August 1 in the city. Police stated that he was operating a gray 2015 Honda CRV Ex with New York license plate BAJ4896.
Firefighters save burning house in Ogdensburg
Crews rushed to save a burning house in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ‘Maggie’s On The River’ is one of the most popular bars and restaurants in Watertown, and now being sold for a million dollars. But that wasn’t always the case. The same property was once purchased for a single dollar. “Whether it’d...
Making connections in Potsdam
Playing a giant Connect Four game at the Potsdam Village Recreation Department’s Backyard Games Week Aug. 1-5 for children ages 4 to 15 are sisters, from left, Mazzy and Kyrie Comins. About 30 children registered for the week’s activities, including backyard bowling, capture the flag, corn hole, disc golf, Jenga and tic tac toe, kickball and wooden yard dice. NCNow photo.
In Clayton, new life for an old bridge
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - In Clayton, a historic bridge unused for more than half a century is getting some new traffic, and nature lovers are rejoicing. Built in the late 1800s, the trestle bridge on what is now the Sissy Rivergate trail used to support trains carrying precious cargo, But for the past 50 years it has sat untouched.
Lewis County schools make deals for resource officers
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A deal has been struck between Lewis County and some of the county’s school districts for school resource officers. This week, the county Board of Legislators unanimously approved agreements which let Harrisville and South Lewis keep their resource officers, and let Copenhagen Central hire one.
Advocates urge action for Adirondack Rail Trail
ARTA plans to hire executive director; OSI applies for grant for trailhead development. There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Adirondack Rail Trail, a multi-use path that would connect Lake Placid to Tupper Lake but advocates intend to lend a flare. According to Lee Keet, secretary...
Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Monday was set-up day at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Doug LaMont set up his food truck, he’s ready to feed others who were setting up. It’s his 10th year here and he’ll be one of many food trucks at this year’s fair.
‘Potty Town’ documentary premieres next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a documentary of the controversy in Potsdam over what are sometimes called “toilet gardens.”. Director and cinematographer Morgan Elliot talked about his film “Potty Town,” which premieres on streaming services next week. Watch the video for his interview on 7...
4-H Showmanship competitor
Adeline Chester, Madrid, competed in the 4-H Showmanship competition with her C & M Dairy Farm calf, Blue. NCNow Photo by Cheryl Shumway.
Adirondacks Woman Stabbed to Death! Did Her Daughter Do It?
How well do we really know our neighbors? I say hello to anyone I see while I walk my dog in the morning and evenings but that's about all it is. "Good morning! What a beautiful day." Things like that are exchanged but I can't say I really know my neighbors after living in the same home for 2 years.
Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital. It happened right in front of the C-Way Resort on Route 12. Officials on scene say two people were flown to Syracuse, and a third was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Escapes serious injury in Potsdam
A person was injured after the truck they were operating crashed into a Wight & Patterson tractor trailer early on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Potsdam fire officials. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
Two Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Clayton
Three people are hospitalised after a head-on collision in Jefferson County. At approximately 8:47pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 emergency responders were called to State Route 12 in Clayton, New York for a two-car crash. New York State Police, the Clayton Fire Department, Depauville Fire Department, Thousand Island Emergency Rescue...
New playground in Raymondville
Patiova employees install a new playset at Raymondville playground on State Highway 56. The playground, which saw a pirate ship play set destroyed on June 14 in an arson incident, received a $25,000 donation to help rebuild the set from ProAmpac, along with their Iota I division APC Paper. To read more about the arrest, see story here. To read about the donation, see earlier story. North Country Now photo.
Lewis County resident faced with felony, misdemeanor charges in wake of alleged domestic dispute. State Police say
WATERTOWN- A local resident is faced with a pair of accusations, including a felony, stemming from complaints of a domestic dispute in Jefferson County, authorities say. Kylie N. Olney, 42, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) early Wednesday, shortly after 4:00 a.m. Olney is officially charged with one felony count of assault (w/intent to cause physical injury with a weapon) and one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon (w/intent to use).
Police release cause of death in Tupper Lake homicide
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — An autopsy report on a woman who wasfound dead in Tupper Lake last week has determined that the victim died of injuries from a single stab wound. New York State Police have ruled the death of Melissa Guisewhite, 51, as a homicide. Guisewhite was found dead at a home on Lakeview Avenue last month.
Watertown medical practice to pay large fine for improper Medicare billing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown neurological practice has admitted to improperly billing the federal government for patients’ health care. Officials with the Department of Justice’s Northern District of New York say North Country Neurology has agreed to pay $850,000 for, in part, submitting claims to Medicare for procedures that it billed at rates as if a physician performed the procedure.
