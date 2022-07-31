Alabama Football: Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin have nothing in common

bamahammer.com
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Sarkisian on Agiye Hall's struggles at Alabama: 'Transition is tough for everybody'
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will host Alabama in Week 2 in one of the most-anticipated games of the 2022 college football season. One former Alabama wide receiver, Agiye Hall, will be on the Texas sidelines for that game, as he transferred from Tuscaloosa this offseason, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Tide.
Alabama Football: Bold predictions for 2023 signing class
Even in the NIL-changed world of today’s college football, Nick Saban is still the game’s best recruiter. Not too many weeks ago, Alabama Football was lagging behind in recruiting, As in way behind. Now the Crimson Tide has arguably the nation’s best class. Alabama has the No....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban reveals how Miss Terry tweaked the plans for the latest Habitat house
Tradition is important at the University of Alabama, and the school has 18 championship trophies to prove it. The city of Tuscaloosa also has 18 trophies of a different kind — 18 houses built in the Tuscaloosa community after each national championship. The houses have been built in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity in a project linked to the Nick’s Kids Foundation, a charity of Nick and Terry Saban.
Nick Saban has telling comment about his Alabama team
Nick Saban’s standards are high every year at Alabama, but what he said Wednesday may give SEC rivals a bit more reason to worry. Saban told “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” Wednesday that his team’s 2021 campaign, which made it to the College Football Playoff final, qualified as a “rebuilding year” for the program.
College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
Due to health issues, Eli Gold to miss start of Alabama’s 2022 football season
Due to health issues, Chris Stewart to fill in for Eli Gold on Crimson Tide Sports Network
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold
Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Nick Saban’s machine lands another 4-star
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Alabama has now moved up to #2 in the recruiting rankings after landing in-state four star Hunter Osborne. Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday evening on the 247Sports YouTube channel. As predicted by the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Osborne chose Nick Saban’s team over other finalists Clemson, Tennessee and Texas.
College Football Analyst Predicts Country's No. 1 Defense
It's that time of year when analysts start writing their predictions for the college football season. Just recently Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote about the top defenses in the country heading into the season and who he thinks will finish at the top. Nobody should be surprised by his choice.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide gets another bump with new 4-Star commit
Late Monday afternoon, as was expected, 4-Star, defensive lineman, Hunter Osborne announced a commitment to the Alabama football, 2023 class. Osborne chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. Osborne is a longtime Alabama football fan. He credited Crimson Tide assistant, Freddie Roach as being a major reason for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment
On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits react to 4-star DL Hunter Osborne choosing the Tide
Alabama football has 17 verbal commitments for its 2023 class, including five in-state prospects. Hunter Osborne, a four-star defensive lineman from Hewitt-Trussville High School, became the fifth in-state player to commit to the Crimson Tide. He gave his verbal to the Tide on Wednesday, becoming the second defensive lineman to commit.
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama pledge says he'll flip 5-star Notre Dame commitment: 'Mark my words'
Alabama recently added 5-star running back Richard Young to its 2023 class. Now, Young wants to get another 5-star on board to play for the Crimson Tide. On social media, Young told his followers that he will get Keeley to flip his commitment from Notre Dame to Alabama. Young’s declaration...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Recruiting Loss
It's rare when Ohio State loses a top football recruit, but that's exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon. 2023 four-star tight end flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Alabama in a stunning move. "First of all, I'm grateful for Ohio State, the coaching staff, and the Buckeye players and...
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
BREAKING POD: Tide dips into deep in-state pool to grab four-star DL
On the heels of an impressive run of commitments from top offensive targets, the Alabama recruiting effort for the 2023 cycle got a big defensive boost when four-star end Hunter Osborne announced he would be joining the Crimson Tide. What does the addition of the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Osborne mean for...
Richard Young, nation's No. 1 RB and Alabama commit, promises to flip Notre Dame 5-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley
New Alabama commit Richard Young, the nation's No. 1 running back, hasn't taken long to fully embrace his status as part of the Crimson Tide family. After all, he just committed a few days ago. While it may take the five-star talent a little bit of time to make an impact on the field - he ...
