Alabama Football: Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin have nothing in common

Tradition is important at the University of Alabama, and the school has 18 championship trophies to prove it. The city of Tuscaloosa also has 18 trophies of a different kind — 18 houses built in the Tuscaloosa community after each national championship. The houses have been built in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity in a project linked to the Nick’s Kids Foundation, a charity of Nick and Terry Saban.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO