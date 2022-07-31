Stranger Things star joins new rom-com with Riverdale's Camila Mendes

www.digitalspy.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Law & Order spinoff casts Arrow star in major role
Arrow alum Rick Gonzalez is officially joining the NBC Law & Order spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. Gonzalez, who played Rene Ramirez AKA Wild Dog in Arrow, is joining the upcoming third season of NBC's police drama. Gonzalez will play an NYPD detective assigned to the Organized Crime unit, according to Deadline.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Pairing Predictions Thread
Seeing as it's that time of year again, I hope nobody minds me starting this thread. If the Kym Marsh and Tony Adams rumours are true, I’d go for:. This is very likely to be changed depending on if they’re in and who else is announced 😅. Kym...
Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reacts to Will Mellor joining Strictly
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has reacted to his friend Will Mellor joining Strictly Come Dancing's 2022 series. The former Coronation Street star was the first celebrity to be announced for this year, and Ralf was quick to wish him the best of luck on the dance floor. Sharing...
Corrie Actress quits
Millie Gibson has quit her role as Kelly Neelan and will leave in the Autumn. They certainly got their use out of the character. Best of luck to Millie. Now is the time to finally wrap up Gary's story - have him die protecting Kelly from all the thugs he has on his back. Have Kelly leave as she feels guilty and just wants to move on from Weatherfield.
Why Batgirl was cancelled
While the notorious caped crusader Batman has had many an incarnation, we have seldom seen Batgirl in the lead. So to say that the cancellation of her first live-action movie is disappointing would be an understatement. In The Heights star Leslie Grace was set to play the titular vigilante, aka...
Batgirl film binned.
Warner Bros have confirmed the Batgirl film has been scrapped, despite them spending $70-100 million on it already. WB has new management from when it was green lit and apparently the film was bad. Really bad. Crazy that they announce the cancellation of The Flash TV show (and effectively the...
Home and Away star Matt Evans addresses change in fan reactions to Theo
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Matt Evans has addressed the change in fan reactions to Theo. In the soap, Justin falsely reports that Theo has cheated with his studies in mechanics. Facing possible expulsion, Theo is informed that he can prove his abilities by sitting an...
Ridley - ITV
If you are a fan of Line of duty ITV’s new detective drama stars Line of Duty‘s Adrian Dunbar as retired detective Alex Ridley. Despite hanging up his detective hat and looking forward to life in the slow lane, Ridley is called upon by his former protegee, DI Carol Farman (The Fall’s Bronagh Waugh) who has replaced him.
EastEnders a Disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor?
Like Maggie Steed before her Eastenders has proved to be a disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor. The 83 year old Actress is a far better Actor than what she has been given on EE but she hasn't been given a chance and is the latest in a long line of Older Actors have been wasted on the Show.
Eternals star seems to confirm that a sequel is happening
Marvel's Eternals star Patton Oswalt may have spoiled a sequel announcement. Oswalt showed up in a post-credit scene of the first movie as Pip the Troll alongside Harry Styles' Starfox as a tease of what lies ahead for the Eternals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been expected that...
EE - Sharon & Suki
Great to finally seeing Sharon & Suki sharing scenes next week on EastEnders. Looking forward to these scenes. Tbh I love every scene Suki is in. She just completely commands your attention every time. She’s so watchable!. Looking forward to these scenes. Tbh I love every scene Suki is...
Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk reveals if Breaking Bad stars will return in final two episodes
Better Call Saul spoilers follow. Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk has revealed whether Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will return as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the show's final two episodes. Monday's episode (August 1) was the crossover we've all been been eagerly waiting for ever...
Best song on Now 47: PART 5
The final poll for Now 47, please vote on the previous polls if you haven’t already. Every vote counts. Nelly - Country Grammar (Hot…) Very underrated solo Spice Girl song, Mel B’s music was not appreciated enough and Tell Me is a nostalgic R&B song for me.
Post of the day 2022
Will Mellor can move (or could move 20 years ago) so ignore all the routine 'Oooh I'm so out of my comfort zone' stuff. From his stage run in 70s disco musical 'Oh What a Night', alongside Kid Creole:. Playing Rik, the lad from Manchester who is seeking stardom in...
Are you enjoying EastEnders at present?
**Remember folks not all of us have watched the box set on the iplayer so please no spoilers**. They are introducing the new characters gradually rather than all at once. They are wrapping up some plot strands that have been left hanging for some time. They are making more balance...
Karen Pirie - ITV
Another murder drama, this time a cold case. Karen Pirie is based on the acclaimed novel The Distant Echo by Val McDermid. And it comes from the producers of Line of Duty. Vigil actor Lauren Lyle will star as iconic character DI Karen Pirie. She’s billed as a ‘young and...
Kenan and Kel
Who else used to love watching this? I used to love watching the repeats on Nickelodeon, but the BBC also used to show it as part of CBBC too apparently? Were the BBC showings on both BBC 1 and BBC 2, or just BBC 2 only?. Kenan and Kel was...
The Baby - Sky Atlantic
A horror-comedy starring Michelle de Swarte and Amira Ghazalla. Has anyone seen this? I think it's currently on Ep5 at Sky Atlantic pace but i binge-watched all 8 episodes over the course of a week. A story about a woman who's bored with her friends being mums or about to become mums and a possessed baby that literally falls into her life which she can't escape from.
