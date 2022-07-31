Franklin County Supervisor Leland Mitchell passes away

wset.com
Roanoke City Section 8 waitlist opening
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. Waiting list applications will be available for only five days, starting August 15 at 8:30 a.m. and closing August 19 at 5:00 p.m. You can access the online application through the RRHA website at rkehousing.org.
Section 8 housing voucher applications opening in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is preparing to open its Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Program waitlist. The housing authority said only online applications will be accepted and paper applications will not be accepted at any of their offices. The waitlist...
City of Danville retakes ownership of welcome center
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many years, the City of Danville owned its welcome center. But in 2008, the ownership was transferred over to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, while the city continued to oversee its everyday operations. “For some reason, nobody is really clear why, the city transferred ownership of...
Henry County to expand internet services
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County residents will have more access to the internet soon. On Tuesday, the Henry County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract with RiverStreet Networks that would expand internet services to underserved areas throughout the county, according to a press release. The release said that...
Town of Hurt officials ask for community help ID’ing those behind ‘propaganda pamphlets’
HURT, Va. – Town of Hurt officials are looking for information regarding pamphlets that were found in the town on Wednesday. Mike Jones, Deputy Town Manager for Public Safety for the Town of Hurt said they have received several complaints about propaganda reported around the area. The pamphlets contain...
Botetourt County Sheriffs Office enforces back to school safety
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Botetourt County Public Schools will be returning to school on Wednesday, August 10. The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is announcing its "schools open campaign". This campaign is part of "Be Safe Botetourt Traffic Safety" focusing on safety awareness and education on laws pertaining to...
Pulaski County Resident Graduates as LPN
Pulaski County resident Amber Danielle Tabor was among the New River Community College students who graduated from the practical nursing program on August 1. Dr. Peter Anderson, NRCC Vice President for Instruction and Student Services, addressed graduates at the ceremony. Stacey Crowder and Daniel Longoria were chosen by their peers to give the student address.
Central Virginia Communities celebrate National Night Out
(WSET) — Communities across our area came together for National Night Out on Tuesday. Police officers and residents say this event is all about forming stronger relationships with each other. In Lynchburg, folks at Maple Ridge Apartments joined together for National Night Out. Dorothy Hall has led the complex's...
COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia
(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
VHSL alignment proposal places Franklin County in Class 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE—A recommended plan by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Alignment Committee has placed Franklin County in Class 5 and in Region D which includes 18 other schools. If approved, the plan would be in effect for the 2023-2024 through 2026-2027 academic years. High School officials said they...
Former administrator files assault, battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman has filed an assault and battery charge against the manager of The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Pittsylvania County General District Court. The incident involved Smitherman losing his hat. To read more, pick up a copy of the Chatham Star-Tribune on Wednesday.
Lynchburg City Schools stressing student safety, ahead of new school year
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools are working to make safety a top priority this upcoming school year, and the administration said that's going to take a team effort. "When you talk with most kids, they're like I don't want anything like that to happen in our building,"...
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
Volunteers sought for “ReNew the New” river clean-up event
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Places across the New River Valley are hosting the seventh regional New River Cleanup event “ReNew the New” August 27. They invite citizens of the New River Valley to volunteer time to ensure the namesake of the region is healthy and clean. The 2022...
Former Rocky Mount officer convicted in January 6th case explains his actions
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re hearing from one of the men convicted in the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol about why he did what he did. The attorney for former Rocky Mount Police Officer Thomas Robertson submitted to the court a packet of letters ahead of Robertson’s sentencing.
Local school districts offer incentives to fill teacher, sub positions
ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffing shortages have seemingly affected almost every industry as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and education is no exception. “We’re not where we want to be, but our plan is to open successfully once the students get back,” says Chief Human Resources Officer for Roanoke City Schools, Dominick McKee.
Pittsylvania County teachers express back-to-school excitement
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - School starts back for Pittsylvania County students next week. One teacher at Mount Airy Elementary is excited to start her third year of teaching. Mrs. Osborne previously only taught fourth graders, but this year, she’ll be teaching third and fifth graders as well. “It’s...
Roanoke City celebrates neighborhood park renovations
More fun opportunities are now possible for families at Roanoke City parks thanks to generous funding and work. WFIR Intern Reporter Alex Powell has more on a ribbon cutting in Garden City today:
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
Downtown Roanoke extends refreshment zone until late September
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke is extending its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area until September 25, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc. The designated area is from the Center in the Square parking garage on Campbell Avenue until Williamson Road, Market Street from Salem Avenue to Church Avenue, and Wall Street from Salem Avenue to Campbell Avenue.
