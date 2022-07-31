How to Clean Crocs the Right Way

To maintain your hair's health, always apply a heat protectant before you even turn on your blow dryer. Gutterman shares that curly hair types will want to apply any product while their hair is still wet, before they begin blow drying. "Keep in mind that if the hair is frizzy before you start drying it, it will still be frizzy when it's dry," she says, adding, "Making sure the curls are defined prior to diffusing is so important." Gutterman's product of choice is the Zotos Professional All About Curls Bouncy Cream. "It defines curls without the crunch that other gels typically have, leaving your hair soft to the touch," she says. To further help prevent damage, Gutterman advises that you use a low heat setting when blow drying your hair. "And try not to run your fingers through your curls until they are 100% dry," she adds, suggesting that you use your hands to gently scrunch your hair while simultaneously diffusing to further accentuate your curls.

HAIR CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO