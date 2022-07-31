A Google Ecosystem is coming and I can’t wait to see it!

We all know the feeling of picking up an unknown call and realizing it's another insurance company trying to sell a policy. Spam calls, fueled by robocallers in recent years, are downright annoying and take up more time and mental space than they deserve. Google Assistant has an answer to this in the form of Call Screening, an exclusive feature for Pixel devices. It picks up the call on your behalf to ask the person on the other end why they're calling and prevents almost all spam calls from bothering you.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 DAYS AGO