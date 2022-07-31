ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlYTl_0gzTJlox00

Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo .

The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YhaP_0gzTJlox00
mega

It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings.

“Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He has told friends that he is happy and healthy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rdEb_0gzTJlox00
mega

This is not the first time people close to Anthony have been forced to come to his defense. In December last year, the Puerto Rican singer appeared emaciated and had strange movements of the jaw when he performed at a live gig.

As Radar previously reported, Beckham and Anthony have been dear friends for over ten years after meeting at one of the singer's performances back in 2011. The 53-year-old was even asked to serve as godfather to the soccer star's son, Cruz .

Beckham also shares Brooklyn , 23, Romeo, 19, and Harper , 11, with his wife , former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114ncd_0gzTJlox00
mega

Last year, the athlete congratulated his pal on Instagram after the singer shared a post celebrating three decades in the music industry.

"Wow 30 years! 💥 What a journey, and without a doubt an incredible one," Anthony wrote on January 19, 2021. "Thanks my family, friends, label, my peers in the industry, my fans and the gift of music. Any of these this would not have been possible without you. I feel humble, happy, and honored by all the kind words from mis amigos 🙏 GRACIAS for your love and support."

"My friend, my brother," Beckham captioned a black and white photo of himself and the Latin musician hugging. "Today we celebrate 30 years of brilliance, passion, dedication and pure generosity. Happy 30th anniversary my brother. I love you... To life."

The shocking photos of Anthony were first published by The Daily Mail.

Comments / 193

Luz Vargas
3d ago

Marc has always been a tall, lanky, skinny guy. He was on a boat and probably took a swim. Not everybody looks all glamorous when stepping out of the water.

Reply(11)
51
Maria Cruz
4d ago

people better stop judging this man .that's why this world is the way it is .because our own kind want to play God. let God be the judge of his life. that could hit your own so fast .and u would not even know .

Reply(8)
79
pleas Morton
4d ago

Marc has looked pretty ill for over a decade. He strikes me as one of those folks that burns the candle at both ends, but I'm sure he's having a blast!

Reply
38
Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Rushes To Court Over Pop Star’s Bombshell Claims That Family 'Threw Me Away & Treated Me Like Nothing'

Britney Spears' estranged father Jamie rushed back to court demanding she be deposed and using her now-deleted Instagram post to back up his argument, Radar has learned. The pop star's 70-year-old dad believes she should sit and be grilled under oath about the accusations she has made publicly. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
David Beckham
SheKnows

North West is Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind & We Are So Here For It

Whether she’s teaching her friends how to do bloody special effects makeup in the woods or flashing the middle finger when she doesn’t want to take family photos, North West is sassy, bold, and undeniably true to herself. She’s also unafraid to speak her mind, much like her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She recently confronted paparazzi while in Paris for Fashion Week, and it’s so funny.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life

As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rican#Spice Girls
RadarOnline

Photographer Claims To Have 'Jaw-Dropping' Image Of Prince Andrew That Would Humiliate The Royal Family

Photographer Mark Harrison claimed to have taken a humiliating photo of Prince Andrew that would cause problems in the Royal family if it was ever released. Harrison worked for BBC at the time the disgraced Royal gave his bombshell Newsnight interview discussing his friendship with late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The interview has since been confirmed to be the subject matter of a new film called Scoop.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy