Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge

Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo .

The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.

mega

It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings.

“Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He has told friends that he is happy and healthy.”

mega

This is not the first time people close to Anthony have been forced to come to his defense. In December last year, the Puerto Rican singer appeared emaciated and had strange movements of the jaw when he performed at a live gig.

As Radar previously reported, Beckham and Anthony have been dear friends for over ten years after meeting at one of the singer's performances back in 2011. The 53-year-old was even asked to serve as godfather to the soccer star's son, Cruz .

Beckham also shares Brooklyn , 23, Romeo, 19, and Harper , 11, with his wife , former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham .

mega

Last year, the athlete congratulated his pal on Instagram after the singer shared a post celebrating three decades in the music industry.

"Wow 30 years! 💥 What a journey, and without a doubt an incredible one," Anthony wrote on January 19, 2021. "Thanks my family, friends, label, my peers in the industry, my fans and the gift of music. Any of these this would not have been possible without you. I feel humble, happy, and honored by all the kind words from mis amigos 🙏 GRACIAS for your love and support."

"My friend, my brother," Beckham captioned a black and white photo of himself and the Latin musician hugging. "Today we celebrate 30 years of brilliance, passion, dedication and pure generosity. Happy 30th anniversary my brother. I love you... To life."

The shocking photos of Anthony were first published by The Daily Mail.