ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One shot, two injured during home invasion at Gull Run Apartments

By Jerry Malec
wkzo.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wkzo.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

$5,000 reward offered in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police say a $5,000 reward has been offered in the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in conjunction with Kalamazoo Public Safety, says the reward is for the information leading to the arrest of the allege suspect responsible. Officials say...
KALAMAZOO, MI
iheart.com

Teenager shot in possible accidental shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a teenage girl was taken to the hospital after being shot by her brother last night. It happened on Eastern Avenue near Hall Street before 11:30 p.m. Investigators think the shooting may have been an accident. It remains under investigation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Invasion#Violent Crime#Gull Run Apartments#Borgess Hospital#Silent Observer
Kalamazoo Gazette

2 people hospitalized after overnight Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning. A 21-year-old and a 35-year-old were taken to a local hospital after shots were fired, according to Jay Shatara, City of Kalamazoo Spokesperson. Officers responded to the 100 block of Interfaith Boulevard around 12:47 a.m. Sunday, after...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
abc57.com

Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
ELKHART, IN
103.3 WKFR

One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County

It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy