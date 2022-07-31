ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Virgin River’ Season 4: Alexandra Breckenridge Waited on ‘Pins and Needles’ to Find Out the Answer to This Cliffhanger

By Karelle Mckay
purewow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.purewow.com

Comments / 2

Related
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Denny From 'Virgin River' Has a Big Secret That Could Have a Huge Impact on the Small Town (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 3 and 4 of Virgin River. Fans of the Netflix series Virgin River have dealt with a slew of emotional rollercoasters since Mel came into town, one of those having to do with Denny Cutler (Kai Bradbury). He made his first appearance on the show at the very end of the third season, shocking everyone. He was there to visit his grandfather, Doc.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Henderson
Person
Alexandra Breckenridge
digitalspy.com

Virgin River confirms big change for season 5

Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Annette O’Toole Explains Why Hope Was Absent from ‘Virgin River’ Season 3

If you’re still wondering why Hope McCrea was absent for most of Virgin River season 3, you’ve come to the right place. Annette O’Toole (who plays Hope) recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow to discuss Virgin River season 4. After confirming that her character is returning for the new installment, the 70-year-old actress explained why her appearances were limited in the third season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin River#Pins And Needles#Cliffhanger#Entertainment Weekly
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds

There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
ANIMALS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Virgin River Season 5: What to know about the show’s next season

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season Four of "Virgin River." We'll say this about "Virgin River:" The show knows how to leave us hanging. Luckily, Season Five is on its way. Netflix renewed the popular California-set, Canada-filmed show in September 2021, per Deadline. Season Four, which premiered on Netflix...
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Who is the Father of Mel’s Baby on ‘Virgin River’?

This post contains major spoilers for Virgin River Season 4. Proceed with caution. Virgin River is back for a fourth season, and fans are finally getting some answers. Season 3 of Netflix’s romantic dramedy was jam-packed with drama, ended on a major cliffhanger, and left viewers wondering who shot Jack, whether or not Hope survives her car accident, if Jack and Mel are getting married, and of course, who is the father of Mel’s baby? You can read our breakdown of Season 4’s ending for a full recap. But if you’re eager to find out who the biological father of Mel’s baby is now, we’ve got you covered.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy