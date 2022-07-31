ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

I-43 reopens after vehicle drove off roadway, got stuck on steel beams

By Julia Marshall, Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07llgL_0gzTIPO400

I-43 was shut down in both directions at Capitol Drive Sunday morning after a vehicle driving the wrong way drove straight into a construction zone and got stuck on the steel beams.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of driving while intoxicated and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. The man was taken to a nearby hospital suffering minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. forcing the closure in both directions. All the lanes reopened a little over two hours later.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way driver entered I-43 at National Avenue and drove north on the southbound lanes. That's when the driver entered the construction zone and crashed.

North Shore Fire and Rescue said the vehicle was hanging amongst the support system beams when crews arrived.

Due to the position the car was in, officials called in a Heavy Urban Rescue Response team. Crews were able to then stabilize the vehicle and remove the occupant in the car.

North Shore Fire and Rescue said that driver was taken to Froedtert with non-life-threatening injuries.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

