Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North Austin overnight

2 taken to hospital after crash involving concrete truck in northwest Austin
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS' Twitter.
CBS Austin
Man arrested in North Austin after injuring McDonald's employee then barricading inside
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a man was taken into custody Thursday after injuring a McDonald's employee while barricading himself inside the restaurant in North Austin. APD says at 8:01 a.m. dispatch received reports of an armed man hitting people inside the McDonald's at 9422 North...
CBS Austin
Man killed in apparent shooting at SE Austin apartment complex
Police say a man was killed Thursday morning in an apparent shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Austin. It happened at the Douglas Landing apartment complex located near the intersection of East Oltorf and Douglas streets. The Austin Police Department says 9-1-1 received multiple calls at around 9:20 a.m....
CBS Austin
Arrest made in fatal shooting outside South Austin LA Fitness
Law enforcement authorities have located and arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting outside a South Austin LA Fitness back in May that left a man dead. 19-year-old John Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos. The shooting happened Monday, May...
CBS Austin
Police looking for missing endangered 65-year-old woman last seen in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police is seeking the public's help in locating a missing, endangered woman who was last seen in North Austin Wednesday night. Police are looking for Natividad Gonzalez Castillo who was last seen walking near her house around 7:00 p.m. in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive.
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in North Austin I-35 crash with 18-wheeler
Police have identified the man who was killed on Friday after his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler in North Austin. It happened at around 4:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Wells Branch Parkway intersection. The Austin Police Department said 46-year-old Anthony McGruder was driving northbound when...
CBS Austin
Man charged for fatal shooting at North Austin homeless encampment
Police have arrested and charged a man for a fatal shooting last month at a homeless encampment in North Austin. 21-year-old Cesar Lopez is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 38-year-old Michael Richardson. It happened Saturday, July 9, in a tent community at 9909 North Lamar Boulevard, behind...
CBS Austin
Kitchen fire at restaurant in NW Austin under control
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a restaurant's kitchen in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning. AFD says crews responded around 9:19 a.m. to 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, which is the address of the shopping center near US Hwy 183. Fire crews said...
Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
CBS Austin
Austin Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian couple downtown
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a hit-and-run driver who struck a couple last month as they were crossing a Downtown Austin street. It happened Saturday, July 17, at around 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of Lavaca and Cesar Chavez streets. The Austin Police Department says two...
CBS Austin
Man accused of beating roommate to death at their North Austin home
Police have arrested a man they say beat his roommate to death at their home in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 65-year-old George Kenneth Emery. It happened Monday, August 1, at a home in the 8500 block of Bradford Drive,...
KTSA
Austin police looking for two suspects after robbery and kidnapping
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Austin police are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in a robbery and kidnapping. Investigators say a woman was walking in her neighborhood when a man and a woman came up to her and forced her into a blue Ford SUV at gunpoint.
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into wall outside Austin-area restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver is in custody after slamming into a brick wall outside an Austin-area restaurant. Police said the driver was going down Manor Road around midnight. They lost control of their car, then slammed hard into a wall near El Chile. The driver was arrested for...
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
CBS Austin
Round Rock man arrested after crashing stolen car, killing 14-year-old during police chase
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man is charged with murder after crashing a stolen vehicle during a police chase and killing a pedestrian in Round Rock over the weekend. According to the arrest affidavit, the fatal collision happened at 5:30 p.m. on July 31 at the intersection of La Frontera Blvd. and Louis Henna Blvd.
CBS Austin
Two suspects arrested for robbing belongings, car off victims in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to two recent armed robberies in East Austin, the Austin Police Department said. In a press release, police arrested Whitley Smith, 32, and Eddie Silva, 33, for allegedly robbing the victims at gunpoint. The first robbery occurred on Friday, July...
fourpointsnews.com
Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼
An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
KSAT 12
Evacuations underway in parts of Hays County as crews fight wildfire
HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Evacuations are underway while an active wildfire burns in the River Mountain Ranch area in Hays County, according to Wimberley Fire Rescue. The wildfire area is between Bluffview Drive and the Blanco River. Officials said it’s off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
