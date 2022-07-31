3 positive signs after 1 week of Chicago Bears Training Camp

dawindycity.com
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
KC Chiefs activate Prince Tega Wanogho from PUP list
The Kansas City Chiefs activated offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho from the Physically Unable to Play list on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs began with a number of offensive linemen missing from training camp for one reason or another, but slowly and steadily, players are returning to the field. The latest player back in the fold of training camp is offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who was activated from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP list) on Thursday.
Aaron Rodgers keeps hyping up potential breakout receiver
Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has repeatedly offered praise to one of the new receivers in Green Bay, a lesser-known name from the 2022 NFL Draft. After the Green Bay Packers elected to trade away their star wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders in mid-March, the direction of the offense became rather clouded. For all intents and purposes, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was blindsided by the deal, and was left all but empty-handed in terms of the weapons he would have to utilize in pursuit of his third-straight league MVP award.
NFL reporters callously make light of Brittney Griner’s nine-year Russian prison sentence
Right after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison, NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and James Palmer make light of her verdict. Even though NFL training camps are in full swing, the on-air talent still felt they needed to fill space with their off-the-air conversations. Soon enough, NFL reporters Ian Rapoport, James Palmer and Andrew Siciliano will likely wish they kept their commercial break conversation off the air, as they’re now under a lot of fire for making light of one of the most harrowing headlines in sports today.
