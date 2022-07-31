Will the Collin Sexton and Caris LeVert conversations cause a split with the Cleveland Cavaliers?

factoryofsadness.co
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line
Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Here's What LeBron James Just Tweeted On Monday Night
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet on Monday night.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Is This Former Lakers Star Still A Free Agent?
Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on August 2. The veteran point guard has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
Yardbarker
Report: Cavs Have Already Offered “Absolute Maximum” To Collin Sexton
Prior to free agency, rumors swirled about how much the Cavaliers were willing to pay restricted free agent Collin Sexton. Would it be $14-18 million, as the Cavs preferred?. Or would the figure exceed $20 million, as Sexton’s camp hoped?. And yet, both of those figures exceeded the $10-12...
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Cavs would want reunion with LeBron James to be on ‘shared terms’ unlike 2014 situation
Recently, there has been a lot of speculation about the idea of a future reunion between LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. James could potentially join the Cavs as an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason, and there has already been some chatter about whether or not the Cavs would be interested in a reunion.
Lakers: Proposed Russell Westbrook Trade Lands LA Former First Overall Pick
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes came up with an interesting Russell Westbrook trade that would send the Lakers guard to the Magic.
Report: Pat Riley eyeing 1 prominent free agent
Throughout his many decades in the NBA, Pat Riley has coached everyone from Magic Johnson and John Starks to Tim Hardaway Sr. and Dwyane Wade. Now it appears there is another guard who is catching Riley’s eye. During a recent appearance on the “Wine and Gold Talk Podcast,” Bleacher...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1