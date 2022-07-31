STL Aquarium shares biofacts for Shark Week

fox2now.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Approved Home Improvements offers 40% off internal chimney repairs and more!
ST. LOUIS – Rain, rain go away, come back – never! Now is the time to take a look at your chimney because all this bad weather is weathering your chimney. Let James Anderson and his crew at Approve Home Improvements look at your chimney and the whole fireplace. Approved Home Improvements specialize in masonry restoration, they don’t use sub-contractors, and they have 32 years of personal chimney experience in St. Louis. Get a free masonry estimate plus get 40% off all internal chimney work and 20% off all tuckpointing when you book by August 31st. All tuckpointing jobs come with a no-cost chimney cleaning and camera inspection.
Raised in St. Louis? Strong chance you stayed close to home, Census says
ST. LOUS – If you grew up in the St. Louis region, there’s a pretty strong chance you didn’t stray too far from home as an adult, based on U.S. Census data released this summer. MigrationPatterns.org, an interactive database supported by the United States Census Bureau and...
Fire up the grill because we are bringing the sauce!
ST. LOUIS – Filipino food is one of the most delectable foods you can have. It’s no different at the Fattened Caf. Not only do they make their sauces and food available at area Schnucks, but they are also all about sharing great recipes that we all can make at home. See their new line of BBQ sauces as we cook up a St. Louis standard – pork steaks!
STL Moms: Take the family to Golf the Galleries at the Sheldon!
ST. LOUIS – It’s hot outside and humid! Why not hit the links inside and be surrounded by works of art? That’s what is happening now until August 28th at The Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries. Different artists have created 9 holes of mini-golf for guests to enjoy. It’s a great place for the family to enjoy the day. Golf the Galleries at The Sheldon is going on now until August 28th. Learn more at TheSheldon.org.
Sugarfire and Volpi combine all STL favorites into one sandwich
ST. LOUIS – August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate Sugarfire and Volpi blessed us with a sandwich. Here’s a sneak peek at the ingredients and watch us assemble this sweet sandwich that can be from now until August 7. It’s available at Olivette and Downtown locations. For every sandwich sold, Volpi is donating $2 to Operation Food Search to help fight food insecurity. Keep an eye out for more collaborations from Sugarfire throughout the month.
Tax-Free Weekend includes Des Peres for first time ever
Tax-Free Weekend includes Des Peres for first time …. Water main break shuts down roads in Glendale, prompts …. Blair’s Social Second: Do you have disagreements …. Multiple people rescued from flood waters in Madison …. St. Louis County Library celebrates 75th anniversary. Illinois State Police recruits during 100th...
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Celebrates parks as gathering places
You can see a lot of the things in our area parks, but one of the coolest things to see is people. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Celebrates parks …. See the history of Cottleville at Frankie Marin’s …. Flooded University City homeowners want to be part …. Missouri...
Storms drop several more inches of rain on St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS – Flash flooding hit the St. Louis area early Thursday morning. The warning for St. Louis County extended until 11:45 a.m. Heavy isolated showers dropped inches of rain on portions of the area. This overwhelmed some creeks and storm drains. The rain should taper off through the...
Pack ’em up and move ’em out – items to make the dorm feel more like home
ST. LOUIS – Sean Phillips from West County Center brought in enough items and ideas to make any college student want to set up their room early! He has items to take a dorm room from drab to fab, from no point to on point! It’s going to be a great school year! ShopWestCountyCenter.com.
Tim's Travels: Kiener Plaza
Does Tim Ezell have what it takes to be a Shakespearian actor?. Kenworthy, 15, advances to third round in Vans US …. East St. Louis declares state of emergency following …. Light voter turnout for primary election in St. Louis …. Multiple groups provide aid to flood victims in Missouri.
Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 of emergency drinking water to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water as a request from the American Red Cross to the St. Louis region. The water will be delivered from Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton which is Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner and will go to communities that were impacted by the flooding. Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri also team with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to the communities.
See the history of Cottleville at Frankie Martin's Garden
There's a new outdoor entertainment facility in Cottleville. See the history of Cottleville at Frankie Martin’s …. Police address high-profile violent crimes in St. …. Cardinals fans are upset after the game cancel due …. Vehicle wanted in teen’s hit-and-run death in St. …. Congress passes burn pit...
Lawsuit in St. Louis area claims Monsanto 'Roundup' causes cancer
A trial has begun in Clayton for a lawsuit claiming Monsanto's Roundup herbicide causes cancer. Lawsuit in St. Louis area claims Monsanto ‘Roundup’ …. Congress passes burn pit legislation 12 years after …. Hundreds pack as flood aid center in Florissant closes …. Educators give suggestions to fix...
A sense of humor with a lot of spice – meet Drew Davis and his Crippling Hot Sauce
ST. LOUIS – Drew Davis does not let the condition that put him in a wheelchair slow him down. Drew is a 17-year-old high school student with cerebral palsy. Last month, he just started bottling three of his hot-sauce recipes. Meet this young man with a great sense of humor. With each bottle bought, a portion of the proceeds goes to cerebral palsy research!
Wind knocks down tree in Troy, Illinois, neighbors remove it
Wind knocks down tree in Troy, Illinois, neighbors …. Water main break shuts down roads in Glendale, prompts …. Blair’s Social Second: Do you have disagreements …. Tax-Free Weekend includes Des Peres for first time …. Jo Koy pays visit to Filipino restaurant in STL. World Bird Sanctuary hosts...
Flash flooding, high winds among St. Louis severe weather threats
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Heat and humidity building today provided enough instability to build strong thunderstorms. This is a two-fold threat: the severe storm chances will stick around into the morning. But the flash flooding threat will be around too. The St. Louis area is under a severe thunderstorm...
Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo.
Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo. Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo. BBB’s advice for parents ahead of back-to-school …. Water main break shuts down roads in Glendale, prompts …. Blair’s Social Second: Do you have disagreements …. Tax-Free Weekend includes Des Peres for...
Manifest is the best for healthy juices, broths, and bites
ST. LOUIS – Manifest Juice and Broth are now open for business in Clayton. The café on Maryland Avenue offers healthy meals you can get for dine-in and also take-out. It’s the convenient food café that we always needed because if you are going to be healthy, don’t buy your food the same place you get your gas.
St. Louis child care providers warn parents of pop-up summer camps
The child who drowned at his summer camp in July has exposed a loophole in the law. St. Louis child care providers warn parents of pop-up …. Kenworthy, 15, advances to third round in Vans US …. East St. Louis declares state of emergency following …. Light voter turnout for...
Hot and humid Wednesday, storms possible tonight
ST. LOUIS – All about heat and humidity again Wednesday to start storm action that will develop later in the night. Temperature highs are expected to be in the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon as heat indexes will be in the 70s. Hot and humid air will push a cold front by late Wednesday afternoon. They start off on the scattered variety, but as we go into the nighttime hours and they feed on this humid air watch as these storms become more widespread and have the potential to produce some heavy rainfall.
