Anita Kay Woodell, 59, Salesville (Kirby)

Stanley Vincent Pustelnik, 83, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Stanley Vincent Pustelnik of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Stanley Vincent Pustelnik died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Rosalie Clare Hammerberg, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Rosalie Clare Hammerberg of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Rosalie Hammerberg died Sunday in Mountain Home.
John Lawrence Ketchum, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old John Lawrence Ketchum of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. John Ketchum died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Congratulations, Emma!
Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, student Emma Massey, and Hannah Walker, Board Member & YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the July recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Emma Massey. Emma is a member of the Norfork FFA Chapter and the daughter of Eddie and Crystal Baker.
Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree
A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
Evidence not there, manslaughter charge dropped
A man charged with killing his neighbor appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Johnathan Mauldin entered a guilty plea to terroristic threatening and was given five years probation. MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE DISMISSED. The manslaughter charge that had been filed against him was dismissed by the state.
July one of hottest in Mountain Home history
The month of July has gone down as one of the hottest in Mountain Home history. According to records at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, ten days in the month had highs in the triple digits. The hottest day was the 21st with a high of 106, the hottest temperature recorded in Mountain Home since June of 2012. There was a string of six straight days, from the 20th through the 25th, with highs of 100 or higher, the longest such streak since 1980. When the thermometer hit 100 on the 8th, it was the first time a triple digit temperature had occurred in Mountain Home since August of 2012.
Man arrested in Fulton County after seriously injuring nephew with a chair
A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked his nephew at a residence in Mammoth Spring, sending him to a Memphis hospital with life threatening injuries. Law enforcement in Fulton County arrested 42-year-old Marshall Eddy on a charge of domestic battery in the 2nd degree. According to the probable...
Gassville man injured when vehicle collided with tree
A Gassville man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Baxter County. Forty-four-year-old Richard Ewing was extricated from his vehicle and transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected serious injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Ewing was traveling on...
Talk of the Town – July 29
Join us as we visit with Dora Norcross, Mountain Home Public Schools Teacher of the Year and one of her former students, Ryder McClain.
Prison sentence handed down for Gassville man
A Gassville man whose most recent charges include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. The latest criminal case was opened on 29-year-old James Lee Snurr after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Gassville May 15. Snurr pled guilty to the new...
Calico Rock Museum Receives Small Museums Grant
The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism awarded the Calico Rock Community Foundation $2,500 for museum operating expenses last Friday.
Man caught taking bath in neighbor’s home pleads to charges
A man caught in the bathtub of a neighbor’s residence just before Christmas last year was in Baxter County Circuit Court last week facing charges in two cases. Forty-two-year-old Ronny Lee Reynolds pled guilty to charges stemming from the home break-in, and in another case in which he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia to ingest the drug.
Stone County woman banned from all Wal-Mart stores after phone theft
A Stone County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing two phones and a phone card while working as a contractor in the Mountain View Wal-Mart.According to the probable cause affidavit, an employee from the store contacted authorities about 19-year-old Justice Brown-Earnest allegedly stealing two iPhone 13s and a phone activation card.
Victim won’t testify, Gassville man’s charges dropped
The charges against a 21-year-old Gassville man accused of drugging and raping a juvenile were dropped by the state after the victim’s family said they did not want to put the girl through the ordeal of a trial. The family moved out-of-state after the incident and made it clear...
Salem girls, Pocahontas boys win Cougar Classic
The Cougar Classic golf tournament hosted by Izard County High School wrapped up its two-day run at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain in Horseshoe Bend Wendesday. The Pocahontas boys and Salem girls claimed the team titles. The Lady Greyhounds easily won the girls’ title by 63 strokes over runner-up...
Two people put on probation had revocation petition filed just 52 days after being sentenced
Two Mountain Home residents pled guilty to drug related charges in April and were given six years probation. They were back in Baxter County Circuit Court last week, accused of violating the terms and conditions of that suspended sentence. Thirty-six-year-old Rocio Pompa and 41-year-old Alejandro Rivera De Jesus entered a...
Land annexation on Mountain Home City Council agenda
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6.Items on the agenda include an ordinance annexing certain lands to the City of Mountain Home and for other purposes; amending an ordinance to expand and redefine the job classification and compensation plan in order to enhance efficient management within the departments of the city; and an ordinance adopting an updated personnel policy handbook and matters affecting the status of employees of the city.
Lakeview, Mountain View boil orders lifted
A pair of boil orders affecting some water customers in Lakeview and Mountain View have been lifted. The boil order for the Lakeview-Midway Public Water authority affecting customers in Lakeview Cove Place has been lifted. The order was issued last Wednesday due to a main break. Two boil orders for...
Another boil order for Mountain View Waterworks
Another boil order has been issued for a portion of Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The order was put in effect Monday morning for the area around Tinkle Circle. The boil order was issued due to a water line break. The new order is one of two currently in...
