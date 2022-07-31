ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets for Trump's Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament selling for as little as $1 as event draws thin crowds, report says

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump plays in the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Thursday, July 28, 2022. AP Photo/Seth Wenig
  • Tickets for the LIV golf tour at a Trump golf course are being sold for as little as $1.
  • The controversial Saudi-backed event has drawn light crowds, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Trump has faced criticism for hosting the event because of the Arab kingdom's human rights record.

Tickets for the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, are selling for as little as $1, as the controversial event fails to draw large crowds, a report says.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Saturday tickets were sold for as little as $1 on the ticket website StubHub, and "light crowds were spread across much of the vast grounds."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman oversees Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, which is bankrolling the event.

Former President Donald Trump has faced criticism for hosting the event at one of his golf courses in light of allegations of human rights abuses against the Arab kingdom, such as the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The 9/11 Justice group, composed of family members of 9/11 victims, has criticized Trump for hosting the tournament despite what they describe as "clear" evidence linking Saudi Arabia to the terrorist attack.

Some 9/11 family members and survivors protested near the event on Thursday.

Family members and survivors from the organization 9/11 Justice protest against the Saudi Arabian-funded golf series and its tournament being held at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., July 29, 2022. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Trump made various remarks to reporters throughout the event, The Wall Street Journal said, including talking about Trump Doral, his Miami property that will host a second LIV event this year.

When asked how much he was being paid to work with LIV, Trump said it was "very generous" but added, "I don't do it for that," per the outlet.

In a video posted on Twitter, a heckler yells at golfer Phil Mickelson as he prepared to tee off.

"Do it for the Saudi royal family!" yelled the heckler, part of a comedy duo called The Good Liars, known for pranking public figures.

—The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) July 30, 2022

While speaking to reporters from the golf course on Thursday, Trump defended Saudi Arabia and claimed that "nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11."

In their open letter to Trump, the 9/11 Justice group noted that in a 2016 interview, Trump blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack.

Despite the criticisms, Trump has participated in the event, playing alongside his son Eric and LIV golfers.

He previously told The Wall Street Journal that he believed the tournament has been an "incredible investment" for the "image of Saudi Arabia."

