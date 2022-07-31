ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista to develop plan to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

City of Chula Vista (Gustavo Solis/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Chula Vista has taken the first steps toward creating a plan it hopes will make the South County city more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

The City Council last week unanimously approved a two-year, $200,0000 agreement with Rancho Cucamonga-based and women-owned Tribesy Consulting to develop and implement a Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan.

The work will begin with a series of short- and long-term goals that involve both the city as an organization and the community it serves.

“Internally and operationally, we are pursuing this in order to foster an inclusive workforce that promotes an environment where all employees are comfortable and welcome,” said Miranda Evans, the city’s special projects manager. "It leads to better collaboration, better engagement, better morale (and) diverse perspectives for improved outcomes.”

Externally, she said, “it's important that we understand the diverse needs and perspectives of all members of our community because that enables us to be able to better serve them and that creates better relationships, establishes trust and improves quality of life.”

The consultants will look at a wide range of topics, such as internal practices, racial and social justice, transportation, health, employment, education, housing and land use and economic development.

Starting in August, and for eight months, Tribesy will asses city departments’ current organizational practices and their levels of awareness in relation to diversity, equity and inclusiveness.

By next spring, they will start coaching staff members, hold community meetings and begin creating the action plan. The implementation of the plan is expected to begin in September 2023.

The long-term goals are to develop a training strategy for city workers, as well as monitoring and evaluation tactics to measure success. Some of those performance indicators include internal staffing practices, policies, small business support, its budget outreach process and employee engagement.

A vital component to the success of the effort will be public involvement, said Nadia Kean-Ayub, who sits on the city’s Human Relations Commission.

“The Commission has always taken the stance that the more community input there is, the better the outcome, whether that be in technology use or something like this (action plan),” she said.

The city, with more than 270,000 residents and a foreign-born population of 30 percent per the U.S. Census, earned the “ welcoming city ” designation for its commitment to supporting immigrants, created a plan to ensure more people have affordable access to the internet and has an active Human Relations Commission that tackles issues from race to technology to privacy.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

