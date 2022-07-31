I Can't Stop Procrastinating At College—What Should I Do?

www.newsweek.com
Related
5 Signs You've Defeated the Narcissist Forever
Living with or dealing with a narcissist can be one of the most challenging things you will ever do. Narcissists are master manipulators and can make you feel like you are going crazy.
Mom's Salty Comeback to Stranger Who Told Her Toddler To 'Be Quiet' Slammed
"She isn't the first person to have a baby asleep on public transport," the mom fumed.
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
Silence As Graduation Announcer Makes Cringeworthy Comment About Student
"It's all banter at the end of the day," said the graduate after watching the footage back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
psychologytoday.com
What You Can Do When Someone You Love Stops Loving You
When love falls apart, it can shatter your heart, your sense of safety in the world, and even your sense of who you are. It can be especially painful when the person you love doesn't want to hear your point of view. While it's normal to look for someone to...
'Desperate' Parent Dragged for Taking Son Out of Class for Cheaper Vacation
"Yes it's expensive to go in school holidays but that's what most parents have to contend with," commented one user.
Pregnant Woman 'Bombarded' by Mom Praised for Banning Her Visiting the Baby
The pregnant woman explained when she was previously pregnant that so many people arrived to see the baby that hospital staff told some to leave.
U.K.・
European Worker Stunned by American Boss's 'Toxic' Ways: 'Sounds Typical'
"They're banking on workers either being too intimidated or not informed enough to stand up for themselves," one user commented.
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
How Can I Tell if This Relationship Will Last?
Partners in the initial stages of an intimate relationship simultaneously walk on eggshells and stay committed to each other’s happiness. Relationships headed for long-term success show the partners are comfortable, squabbles diminish, perspective increases, and chivalry emerges. Great relationships emerge from non-threatening moments of easy negotiation, intertwining current and...
Man Inviting 'Sexist' Dad on Road Trip With Partner Divides Internet
Would you want to go on vacation with your in-laws? A woman has asked for advice after her boyfriend invited his dad to France.
psychologytoday.com
The New Science of Hope
There is an epidemic of depression and anxiety among all age groups in all settings around the globe, with sadness, stress, and worry reaching all-time highs. According to Gallup’s 2022 Global Emotions Report, the trend for this situation is getting worse.[i] The Gallup report highlights three important, alarming tendencies.
Woman Praised for Sneaking Friend Out of Country to Avoid Forced Marriage
"You freed her as everyone stood by while her parents tried to shackle her to a thrice divorced man 13 years her senior,' one user commented.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Exercise in Meeting Conflict Straight On
How the "outrage enrage bifurcate" prevents you from dealing with conflict.
Vegan Sneakily Fed Meat by Her Boyfriend's Family Praised for Loud 'Puking'
The Reddit commenter explained they had been a vegan for 10 years and found their stomach became upset when they ate meat.
Diabetes Could be Cured Using Healthy People's Poop, New Research Says
Experiments found microscopic organisms transplanted into mice stopped the progression of the disease.
How to Embrace Doing Nothing
“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. In the midst of financial news that seems to get grimmer by the...
JOBS・
Lonely People With HIV Are More Likely to Skip Treatment
People living with HIV who report frequent loneliness are more likely to miss doses of their antiretroviral therapy, thus jeopardizing their health, according to a new study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal. The findings underline the importance of social intervention programs to combat isolation...
Parent Slammed for Branding Sixth Grade Teacher 'Dumb' Over Book Assignment
The parent bemoaned that their daughter could not do a book report on the violent "Watchmen" graphic novel.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0