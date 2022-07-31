ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan and Half-Sister's Battle Over 'Rags to Riches' Childhood Explained

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cat
4d ago

Megain might not of been close to her family. But I believe she did lie about how she grew up. Megain is a very narcissistic person, and would lie about anything to look like poor me.

Annie Sam
4d ago

I agree with Megan she did grew as an only child. she lived with her mom and in their home was no other kids. she did not lives pathetic Samantha. just because one may have step siblings and.may see them from time to time. that does not mean you grow up with them. they did not live in the same house.

gravelord nito
4d ago

Seems her sister is like Brittany Spears family... can't make their own money so they sue the family member who has money

