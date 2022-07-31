3 best plays from the first week of Colts training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs activated offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho from the Physically Unable to Play list on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs began with a number of offensive linemen missing from training camp for one reason or another, but slowly and steadily, players are returning to the field. The latest player back in the fold of training camp is offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who was activated from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP list) on Thursday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 42 MINUTES AGO