Puzzled by ‘transcendent’ estate in California? Don’t be – it’s breathtaking, photos show

www.tri-cityherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
A famous chef is giving $10,000 to help this Tri-Cities program continue cooking
Local graduates work in local restaurants, bakeries, hotels and coffee shops.
Tri-Cities Airport is looking to add direct service to world’s 2nd busiest airport
“We’re going to work aggressively to get there.”
1st major solar farm planned near Tri-Cities. Learn more, speak up at local hearing
7 square miles are being leased for the project.
Water shortages in E. Washington will happen in our lifetime, climate change to blame
The Tri-Cities region could see as much as a 25% drop in water availability within the next 10 years, new report shows hardest-hit locations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Trail runner encounters black bear near lake in WA state, sustains multiple injuries
A jogger on a Whatcom County trail sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries to his hands and feet after encountering a black bear Wednesday in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom. The jogger was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment of his injuries and was released later that afternoon,...
Tri-City Herald
Alligator seen with knife stuck between its eyes is euthanized, Florida officials say
An alligator that gained notoriety on social media for having a knife in its head has been captured and euthanized, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It was found in a small pond in the Deltona area of Volusia County, about 30 miles north of Orlando. A...
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities veteran on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Dad buys a Missouri lottery ticket while out for late-night snack — and wins $100,000
A Missouri dad was on a late-night food run when he stopped at a convenience store to cash in a winning lottery ticket he was still holding onto. While there, he decided to buy a “$100,000 Prize Multiplier” Scratchers game, according to an Aug. 2 news release from Missouri Lottery.
Tri-City Herald
High-speed crash of 8 vehicles leaves 2 ‘engulfed in flames,’ 3 dead, CA cops say
Two cars were “engulfed in flames” after an eight-car collision, resulting from a speeding car that created a domino effect of crashes, officials in California said. Police received “numerous 9-1-1 calls” about a multi-car collision that happened at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the Rialto Police Department said in a news release.
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
1 candidate holds commanding lead in 8th District Senate race in Tri-Cities
An updated ballot count is expected Wednesday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
‘Reproductive freedom is a winning issue’: National abortion groups hail Kansas win
National abortion-rights advocates hailed the surprise results of the Kansas constitutional referendum Tuesday, arguing that the victory for their side proves that even red-state voters reject outright banning access to abortions. It’s another sign, they say, that the issue will be a major factor across the country during this year’s...
Election | Thousands more Tri-Cities area primary ballots counted. We’ve got the update
More votes are left to be counted.
Tri-Cities football community rallies around high school QB with aggressive cancer
“Football is family! We got you 9! @hanfordfootball #colestrong.”
Tri-City Herald
Hobbs takes lead in Secretary of State race, November challenger still unknown
Only one candidate in the Secretary of State race found himself in a comfortable position as primary election results were counted Tuesday evening: Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs. As of Tuesday evening, Hobbs had 41% of the votes statewide. Hobbs, a former state Senator, was appointed to the position by Gov....
Tri-City Herald
Working WA high school students could have ‘more flexibility’ under new OSPI plan
Washington high school students would be able to earn four elective credits through paid work experience under a plan proposed by Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal on Thursday. “To our students out there, we hear you and we are asking you on a regular basis about your needs and...
Comments / 0