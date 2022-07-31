Man dead following crash in Westmoreland County

www.wtae.com
Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills crash
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pleasant Hills on Wednesday night. Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 1000 Block of Route 51 at 8:38 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Police confirmed to Channel 11...
Man dead after serious crash on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man is dead after a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Route 51 Wednesday night. The crash happened near the Sheetz and Bowser Automotive on North Lewis Run Road in Pleasant Hills around 8:40 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office...
UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by vehicle in Somerset
SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state route is reopened after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in Somerset. UPDATE: Somerset County Coroner, Cullen Swank confirmed one man died after being struck by a vehicle on the 1000 block of Tayman Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Route 281 (Tayman […]
Person injured in shooting in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in McKeesport late Wednesday night. Police were called to Packer Street around 10:30 p.m. Action 4 News crew on scene saw police investigating on nearby Jenny Lind Street and several evidence markers were placed on the ground. The victim...
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
Man charged after allegedly leaving young child alone in car in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Port Authority police and Ross Township officers were called to the Ross Garage Tuesday morning for a report of a young child alone in a car. Police say the girl was healthy and alert. The child’s father, Andre Reese, has been charged with endangering the...
One rushed to hospital, one jailed after shooting in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person was rushed to the hospital while another is now facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in Bedford County, according to state police. State police were called to a reported shooting on Douglass Road in Hopewell Township around 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. According to the criminal complaint, […]
1 person hurt in rollover crash in Churchill
CHURCHILL, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Churchill. Police, fire and EMS units were called to the intersection of Rodi Road and William Penn Highway at 4:48 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911. 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that one person...
Driver killed when garbage truck overturns, crashes into several homes in Wilmerding
WILMERDING, Pa. — The driver of a garbage truck is dead after crashing into several homes in Allegheny County early Tuesday, the Wilmerding fire marshal confirmed to Channel 11. The crash happened in the 300 block of Patton Street in Wilmerding around 4:00 a.m. Allegheny County police said first...
Police investigating after Beaver County detective's vehicle stolen
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating after an unmarked police SUV was stolen in Beaver County. The vehicle belonged to the Beaver County Detective's Office. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Aliquippa around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Three hours later, the vehicle was found crashed at...
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
Police: 2 arrests made after attempted robbery of ride-share driver in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh police said two people were arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of a ride-share driver at gunpoint in the city's Crafton Heights neighborhood. Police say an officer was patrolling on Chartiers Avenue just after 2:45 a.m. Wednesday when a woman ran toward his car saying she was threatened at gunpoint by three men who tried to take her purse.
Man accused of breaking into New Stanton home and stealing child's toy
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from the nation of Azerbaijan is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Westmoreland County home and stole a child's toy.According to the victim and state police, it was neighbors who called law enforcement to let them know that there was something strange going on at a home on Broadview Road in New Stanton. Police said neighbors saw Orxan Huseynov breaking into the home.Later, Huseynov told police that he was with a friend on a cross-country trip to Los Angeles. "During their travels, they were tired and decided to pull over in the New Stanton area," trooper Stephen Limani said. "For some reason, he decided to go for a walk."Police said Huseynov, 29, stole a toy jeep from the residence. "The only thing missing was a matchbox car that you could buy at any type of box store," Limani said.Huseynov is free awaiting his preliminary arraignment on multiple felony charges.
A 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy’s feet had to be amputated after accident
A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend that resulted in both his feet being amputated. According to WPXI, the accident occurred on Richmond Drive in Penn Township on Saturday night. Liam Lavelle was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital where he was immediately rushed into surgery. WPXI reported that […]
House demolished after garbage truck slams into Wilmerding homes in deadly crash
WILMERDING, Pa. — One of the Wilmerding homes damaged in a crash involving a garbage truck was torn down Wednesday. Demolition of the vacant house on Patton Street began Wednesday morning. Watch the report from Wilmerding in the video player above. "It was the foundation walls that were collapsed,...
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at Penn Township home
An Allegheny County woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at a Penn Township home early Tuesday, according to court papers. The 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, authorities said. Police arrested Leah Hope Gillis, 33, of North...
Pennsylvania teen uses trampoline to help residents escape fire
Fallon O'Regan was headed for bed in his apartment when he saw the flames.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
Emergency crews respond to three-alarm fire at duplex in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a fire happening at a duplex in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. 9-1-1 dispatchers confirmed first responders were dispatched to Griffin Street in Mount Washington at around 1:05 p.m. The fire escalated to two-alarms at around 1:20 p.m. and was raised to a three-alarm fire...
