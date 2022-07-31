ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SNAPSHOT: Saratoga County 4-H shines at Saratoga County Fair

By Staff report
Saratogian
 4 days ago
Saratogian

Halfmoon celebrates its history during recent ceremonies

HALFMOON, N.Y. — The town of Halfmoon celebrated its history this week with a couple of ceremonies at two of the area’s most historically significant sites. Dedication events were held at the Church Hill Road Historic District and Betts Farm, two locations where blue and yellow historical marker signs were recently installed.
Saratogian

Four businesses cited in Underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Police recently conducted an Underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Saratoga County. During the initiative, 21 businesses were checked for compliance. Four people were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First degree, a class “A” misdemeanor, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: Shopping spree for Kicks for Kids community project

Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a recent shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear to add new sneakers and hoodies to the donations for its Kicks for Kids community project. A total of 92 sneakers and 81 hoodies were collected from the day’s event. Kicks For Kids is a summer-long initiative launched by Mohawk Honda, DeCrescente Distributing Company and Victory Church to collect new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies for local youth in need. Items donated will be distributed at Pastor Charlie’s annual back-to-school summer celebration, scheduled for Aug. 21. (Photo provided)
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs motorcyclist injured in town of Wilton crash

WILTON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a serious injury motor vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist and a trailer. The crash, which occurred on U.S. Route 9 at Dandelion Drive in the town of Wilton, is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs police make arrests in alcohol compliance checks

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Investigations Division, with the assistance of the New York State Liquor Authority, recently conducted compliance checks at various alcohol retail locations within the City of Saratoga Springs. The checks were done to ensure alcohol is not sold to...
Saratogian

Summer theater going strong at the halfway mark

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – If you are the kind of person who always sees the glass as half full, you won’t mind hearing that the summer theater season is half over. Indeed, it might make you happy as this week and next some of the potentially best theater will be presented.
Saratogian

Four Coxsackie Correctional Facility staffers hospitalized after fight

COXSACKIE, N.Y. — Four staffers at Coxsackie Correctional Facility were hospitalized and several others were injured after a fight at the maximum security prison Monday, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Authorities said the four staffers were treated for injuries ranging from head...
Saratogian

‘Jersey Boys’ is complete entertainment at Capital Rep in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — There is so much theater offered during the summer months, it’s often difficult to decide what to see. For those looking for lively musicals, light-hearted comedies, or sensitive dramas, there is something for all tastes. If you want all three in one show, Capital Repertory...
Saratogian

Albany area gas prices fall more than five cents per gallon in past week

ALBANY, N.Y. — Average gasoline prices in Albany have fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.46 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.33 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
