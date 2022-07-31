ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia

 4 days ago
Comments / 154

Wolf Chili
4d ago

Well , If Russia started a war with AMERICA, I don't knowhow that would come out , we can't even get along with one another , Why do All of you think China , Russia and North Korea are messing with the US , because they see We can't even get along...A DEVIDED NATION IS A WEAK NATION !!!@

Reply(6)
36
Scott Smith
4d ago

Putin doesn't have to worry about the United States we are have our own problems it's called every single politician in the United States

Reply(3)
61
Windy Jarrett
4d ago

I didn't hear Putin say it so I don't believe it. Putin knows that our leadership is in his back pocket, hence we ain't a threat to anyone but ourselves.

Reply(3)
25
