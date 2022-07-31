ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sunak allies insist ‘all to play for’ in bid for No 10 even as Truss pulls ahead

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kb30s_0gzTFAvg00

Allies of Rishi Sunak have insisted “there’s everything to play for” in the race for No 10, dismissing claims that he is lagging far behind rival Liz Truss.

The Tory leadership hopefuls have unveiled a ream of new policies on a crunch weekend to win over party members before ballots start landing on their doorsteps this week.

Both camps have stressed that the contest is not yet determined despite surveys of the voting Tory grassroots consistently putting Ms Truss ahead with a double-digit lead.

But there have been suggestions that polling elderly members is problematic, and Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland , a supporter of Mr Sunak, said anyone predicting the outcome “doesn’t know the membership of the party”.

This contest is not determined yet and it's all to play for

Sir Robert Buckland

“I genuinely think there are a lot of members out there who have not made up their minds,” he told BBC Radio Wales.

“I do think that the candidates are right when they say that this contest is not determined yet and it’s all to play for”.

Business minister Greg Hands, another backer of the former chancellor, seized on a survey of Tory councillors which saw the two contenders in a near tie.

Ms Truss was on 31% and Mr Sunak on 29% among 511 local Conservative politicians polled by Savanta ComRes.

Mr Hands told Sky News: “Rishi Sunak is also popular with party members. According to today’s poll of conservative councillors, which is quite a good proxy for the party membership overall, it’s absolutely neck-and-neck between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

“So we think that there’s everything to play for, we think Rishi is in a good position.”

Tory Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride tweeted the poll results, writing: “Anyone thinking that this will be a coronation should think again”.

But Mr Sunak, who admitted to The Sunday Telegraph he is “playing catch-up” to Ms Truss, was dealt a blow when former Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis became the latest senior Tory to throw his weight behind Ms Truss.

Mr Lewis accused the former chancellor of blocking efforts to overcome the Brexit impasse with the European Union by overriding parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7Dld_0gzTFAvg00

The ex-Cabinet Minister told Sky News: “One of the reasons I’m supporting Liz is because she has been able to get this work done on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Rishi hasn’t been in the same place.”

Mr Lewis’s endorsement of the Foreign Secretary followed that of party heavyweights Tom Tugendhat and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, giving her campaign further momentum.

Criticism of Mr Sunak from his fellow Tories also came from Lord Forsyth , who served as a minister under Margaret Thatcher and Sir John Major.

The former Cabinet Minister accused him of a “tendency to be driven by Treasury orthodoxy” and of giving an “impressive and polished technical performance” but lacking “empathy, foresight and vision”.

Mr Sunak also faced attacks from Nadine Dorries, who accused him of plotting a “coup” against Boris Johnson that was “Tudoresque in its degree of brutality” by resigning as chancellor.

But the Culture Secretary , who also retweeted a doctored image of Mr Sunak stabbing the Prime Minister in the back, faced a backlash from Tory ministers who described her interventions on Ms Truss’s behalf as “appalling” and “dangerous”.

In a policy blitz designed to revive his flagging bid to become prime minister, Mr Sunak announced plans to introduce a £10 fine for patients who miss GP and hospital appointments to help reduce waiting lists.

Mr Hands explained that the fine, levied on the second offence, would be “at the discretion of the GP”.

As prime minister, Mr Sunak would also aim to put diagnostic hubs in empty high street shops, roll out more specialist surgical hubs and appoint a new “backlogs taskforce”.

The former chancellor also pledged to slash the number of shuttered shops on Britain’s high streets, allow tougher punishment for graffiti and littering, and expand police powers to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The 42-year-old earlier attacked “woke nonsense” and “left-wing agitators” in an apparent attempt to outdo Ms Truss on so-called culture war issues that appeal to the right of the party.

Ms Truss’s latest policy announcements included a six-point plan on education, under which she promised that pupils with top A level grades would get an automatic invitation to apply for Oxbridge and other prestigious universities.

She did not explain how this would work in practice, with questions arising over whether it would mean pushing A-levels earlier or cramming the entire applications process into the few weeks between results and the start of university terms.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the 47-year-old, Oxford-educated, leadership contender said: “There’s a lot of evidence that women are less likely to ask for a promotion and actually one of the best ways of making the system fairer is to identify the people that are talented and ask them if they want that opportunity.”

Asked whether her left-leaning parents would vote for her at a general election, she told the paper: “I think my mum will, I’m not sure about my dad.”

The Foreign Secretary on Saturday insisted it was a “very, very close race”, while trumpeting her “support from right across all parts of the Conservative Party” after gaining Tory centrist Mr Tugendhat’s backing.

Although many Conservative members are expected to vote early, they have until the beginning of September to cast their ballot, with the winner announced on September 5.

The two candidates will continue to flit across the country over the coming weeks to try to shore up their support and take part in hustings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss insists Bank-predicted recession is ‘not inevitable’

Liz Truss has argued that the recession forecast by the Bank of England is “not inevitable”, as she insisted her swift tax cuts are needed rather than Rishi Sunak’s slower approach.The Foreign Secretary used Sky’s televised debate for the Tory leadership contest to warn of “very, very difficult times” without “bold” action rather than her rival’s caution.Allies of Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, have argued that Ms Truss’s “dangerous” approach would risk further stoking inflation, which is already forecast to hit 13%.The financial focus of the battle to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister only intensified with the Bank’s warnings,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tory leadership: Liz Truss says she will not visit Taiwan if elected prime minister

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has said that she will not visit Taiwan if she is elected prime minister and leader of the Conservative party.The foreign secretary’s comments came after China fired missiles in military drills following a visit from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, 3 August.“We have a long standing position that the foreign secretary, the Ministry of Defence and the prime minister don’t visit Taiwan,” Ms Truss said during a Sky News debate on Thursday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

Truss insists recession not inevitable as Sunak warns she will make things worse

Rishi Sunak warned that Liz Truss’s economic strategy will damage the nation, saying that pouring “fuel on the fire” will cause “misery for millions”, after she insisted her tax cuts could avert the recession forecast by the Bank of England.Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, used a televised debate to warn of “very, very difficult times” without “bold” action rather than her Tory leadership rival’s caution.But Mr Sunak, a former chancellor, struck back with fears her vision “will make the situation worse”, on the day the Bank warned inflation could peak at 13.3% in October.Interest rates were raised to the highest...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer found to have breached MPs’ code of conduct eight times

Sir Keir Starmer has been found to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct by failing to register eight separate interests on time, including gifts from football teams, the sale of a plot of land, and a five-figure book advance.The Labour leader has apologised to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone for what the party said was an “inadvertent error”.Ms Stone opened an inquiry into the Labour leader in June relating to claims about late declaration of earnings and gifts, benefits or hospitality from UK sources, prompting Sir Keir to insist at the time that he was “absolutely confident”...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Mel Stride
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: Rishi Sunak vows he won’t stand aside for frontrunner

Rishi Sunak has insisted that there is no point in which he would stand aside for Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, despite multiple polls placing the foreign secretary significantly ahead of the ex-chancellor.The two contenders set out their differing views on a range of policies in another live hustings debate, as opposition parties called for Ms Truss to face a “sleaze” probe over an apparent failure to declare thousands of pounds donated to an event where she schmoozed Tory MPs in her leadership bid.Labour appealed to the cabinet secretary, and the Liberal Democrats wrote to the parliamentary commissioner...
WORLD
The Independent

UK faces long recession and deepest plunge in living standards on record, Bank of England warns

Britain will plunge into a year-long recession this autumn in which households will be hit by the deepest fall in living standards on record, the Bank of England has warned.In one of its bleakest ever assessments of UK economic prospects, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said inflation will now peak at 13.3 per cent in the final three months of this year as average energy bills treble from £1,200 in 2021 to £3,500 by October.The economy is now forecast to shrink in five consecutive quarters for the first time since the global financial crash of 2008.The inflation forecast...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Truss claims recession ‘not inevitable’ despite Bank of England warning

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has claimed that a recession was “not inevitable” despite a warning from the Bank of England.The Bank predicted that the UK could fall into a recession in the last three months of 2022, as interest rates rise to 1.75 per cent.Inflation is predicted to peak at 13.3 per cent in October.“We can change the outcome and we can make it more likely that the economy grows,” Ms Truss said during the Sky News leadership debate on Thursday, 4 August.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bank of England raises interest rates to 1.75% as recession predicted later this yearLBC caller says Davide and Ekin-Su should be included in Tory leadership contestLiz Truss insists U-turn over regional pay policy shows she is 'decisive'
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss and Sunak ‘competing to propose stupidest and most dangerous climate policies’

The Conservative Party leadership contenders “seem to be competing on who can propose the stupidest and most dangerous climate policies”, the Green Party has said, after the candidates said they would boost fossil fuel projects and limit renewables.In a leadership hustings in Exeter this week, Liz Truss said that as prime minister she would go against the advice of scientists and the United Nations by ramping up the extraction of fossil fuels, giving fracking the go-ahead in any areas where it was supported and prioritise new fossil fuel drilling programmes.“I will also make sure we exploit all of the gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

775K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy