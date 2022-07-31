ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian president Zelensky calls for the mass evacuation of the Donetsk region

By Francesca Casonato
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the mass evacuation of the Donetsk region in a video on Facebook, confirming there is a government plan to help people move out.

“The more people leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” he said, adding that residents would be given logistical and financial aid.

“If you have the opportunity, please talk to those who remain in the combat zones in Donbas . Please convince them that it is necessary to leave”, he concluded.

