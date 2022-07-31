Former Florida guard Keyontae Johnson on Kansas State's radar

247sports.com
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Although Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Towsend were barred by the Kansas Jayhawks from going on a recruitment trip during the months of June and July, Kansas basketball still landed a great talent in the form of 4-star guard Chris Johnson, according to Through The Phog. “BREAKING: #KUbball has just picked up a commitment from […] The post Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Nothing in the recruiting process truly becomes official until National Signing Day — or at least the first day of the Early Signing Period — when recruits are allowed to sign binding National Letters of Intent with the schools of their choice. As of Monday, though, college football teams now are able to put their scholarship offers to Class of 2023 prospects in writing.
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is set to enter his redshirt senior season in 2022, and there is a lot of hype surrounding the Cardinals’ signal-caller. During a recent interview on Gramlich & Mac Lain, Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield was asked about Cunningham’s Heisman Trophy viability. "He's...
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae break down his group heading into fall camp at Tuesday's media day. Fall practices begin on Friday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
Horns247 got an up-close look at the Longhorns making their practice debut on Wednesday in the team's first preseason practice.
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
Nebraska football is facing a make-or-break year on the field in 2022, and the Huskers will have a bit of a more favorable schedule this season to navigate. In ESPN’s latest update of its Football Power Index, the Huskers will face the country’s 51st most difficult schedule. That is a result of seeing highly ranked opponents at home, and the fact that Ohio State is — finally — off Nebraska’s schedule for this year. Just three of Nebraska’s opponents — Oklahoma, Michigan and Wisconsin are ranked in the Top 25 of ESPN’s preseason FPI rankings.
With players reported and ready to begin Kansas State's fall camp on Wednesday, it's time to take a hard look at several Wildcats in position to earn more for the 2022 season. Whether that be a starting role, more snaps, or simply an increase of trust from the coaching staff, here are 10 players with an opportunity to seize the most over the next month.
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed explains why Arkansas defensive coordinator (and former Missouri head coach) Barry Odom is a prime candidate to be hired as a head coach again in the near future.
The 2021 season for the Ducks was marred by injury. From fall camp and on, the Ducks caught the injury bug, and multiple season-ending injuries dominated the Ducks' headlines. Justin Flowe, Patrick Herbert, Dru Mathis, Bennett Williams, and Keyon Ware-Hudson were out for the season. Heading into 2022, the Ducks...
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Back in February, Georgia signee EJ Lightsey endured a very scary situation when he was shot multiple times in his hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Lightsey in March, and on Thursday, Smart had more positive things to say. Smart told reporters Thursday...
