UFC's Dana White Thinks Jake Paul Cancelled Hasim Rahman Jr. Fight over Ticket Sales

Report: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler 'Close' to Being Finalized for UFC 281
A lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier is reportedly being finalized for the UFC 281 card on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported Wednesday on The MMA Hour an agreement is "close" and "likely." Chandler (No. 5 in UFC's...
Adrien Broner Wants Floyd Mayweather Fight; Says They Could Earn $100M
Adrien Broner is looking to score a huge payday by challenging Floyd Mayweather Jr. to an exhibition bout. Appearing on CIGARTALK (h/t TMZ Sports), Broner said the match would earn both fighters $100 million and laid out the reasons why. "We can do an exhibition, 10 rounds, and the whole...
Gilbert Burns: 'I’d Love to Beat the S--t out of' Conor McGregor in UFC
If Conor McGregor wants to return to the UFC as a welterweight fighter, Gilbert Burns would relish the opportunity to square off with him inside the Octagon. Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Burns said McGregor is "not a welterweight" fighter but he would "love to beat the s--t" out of him if he wants to compete in the division.
UFC
LeBron James, Lakers Had 'Productive' Contract Talks Thursday, Rich Paul Says
LeBron James is now eligible for a contract extension, and he and the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got off on the right foot Thursday. Rich Paul, who is James' representative with Klutch Sports, said contract discussions between the two sides were "productive" and will be ongoing after he and James met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 3
All Elite Wrestling continued the build to its biggest pay-per-view of the year, All Out, Wednesday night with a packed episode of Dynamite and a high-stakes main event pitting Chris Jericho against Wheeler Yuta for a shot at the AEW Interim World Championship. That match headlined a card that also...
WWE
Bryson DeChambeau Compares PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf to Competing Pizza Shops
In an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson (via David Scott of the New York Post), DeChambeau attempted to use a metaphor for the dynamic between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour:. "It's so weird, because it’s like — let's use this as a reference. I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that's been in existence for 50 years. And all the customers go to it and it's a great product. All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right? And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, if you go over there, we're banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop. What's wrong with that economic model?"
GOLF
Dell Curry Reveals When He Knew Warriors' Stephen Curry Would Become NBA All-Star
Dell Curry knew his son would become an All-Star. "Once he got through the first cycle of injuries, I definitely knew he could be an All-Star," the former NBA player told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole (h/t colleague Jarrod Castillo) when discussing Stephen. The Davidson product dealt with ankle...
