Man killed in single-vehicle crash in North Huntingdon

UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by vehicle in Somerset
SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state route is reopened after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in Somerset. UPDATE: Somerset County Coroner, Cullen Swank confirmed one man died after being struck by a vehicle on the 1000 block of Tayman Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Route 281 (Tayman […]
Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills crash
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pleasant Hills on Wednesday night. Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 1000 Block of Route 51 at 8:38 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Police confirmed to Channel 11...
Garbage truck driver dies after vehicle crashes into Wilmerding homes and tips onto side
WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) -- The driver of a garbage truck died after his vehicle crashed into two homes early Tuesday morning in Wilmerding and tipped over, causing a big mess.The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. along Patton Street.The 47-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released, was trying to make a turn from Jefferson Street onto Patton when the Big's Sanitation garbage truck tipped and struck two homes, Allegheny County police said. The truck landed on its side.Just before 6:30 a.m., the Allegheny County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene.One of the homes was vacant, but there were people in the other house at the time of the accident. But no injuries were reported.Two children were reportedly sleeping upstairs when the crash happened, the Wilmerding fire marshal said. The house has been deemed uninhabitable and the family impacted will be receiving aid from the Red Cross.Cleanup will continue at the scene for several more hours, according to officials.Allegheny County police detectives and accident reconstructionists are investigating the crash.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Man charged after allegedly leaving young child alone in car in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Port Authority police and Ross Township officers were called to the Ross Garage Tuesday morning for a report of a young child alone in a car. Police say the girl was healthy and alert. The child’s father, Andre Reese, has been charged with endangering the...
One rushed to hospital, one jailed after shooting in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person was rushed to the hospital while another is now facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in Bedford County, according to state police. State police were called to a reported shooting on Douglass Road in Hopewell Township around 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. According to the criminal complaint, […]
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
One dead after vehicle accident in North Huntingdon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after an accident in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County.Police said the crash happened along Maple Lane.Emergency crews have been on the scene for about two hours. They're asking drivers to avoid the area due to downed wires.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
Harrison City community rallies around 6-year-old boy after accident leads to amputation of his feet
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Penn Township — Harrison City community is rallying around a local family after a horrible medical call over the weekend left a 6-year-old boy in the hospital. Little Liam had to be flown to Children’s Hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend...
Authorities attempting to locate missing 13-year-old girl
Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Ashlynn Southerland is 5-1, weighs 115 pounds, has black hair and blue eyes and a scar under her right eye
Catalytic converters stolen from pick-up trucks at local dealership
PITTSBURGH — Police sources tell Channel 11 that thieves stole catalytic converters from pickup trucks right on the lot of the Cochran Dealership on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township. That dealership isn’t far from the Meadowlands Racetrack and Casino. Pictures show the truck allegedly involved in the...
House demolished after garbage truck slams into Wilmerding homes in deadly crash
WILMERDING, Pa. — One of the Wilmerding homes damaged in a crash involving a garbage truck was torn down Wednesday. Demolition of the vacant house on Patton Street began Wednesday morning. Watch the report from Wilmerding in the video player above. "It was the foundation walls that were collapsed,...
PRT employee charged with leaving child unattended in locked car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Regional Transit employee is accused of leaving a child unattended in a car.The Post-Gazette reports that Andre Reese allegedly left his 4-year-old child in a car at the PRT garage in Ross Township.Transit Police say the child did not appear to be in distress.
Man accused of breaking into New Stanton home and stealing child's toy
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from the nation of Azerbaijan is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Westmoreland County home and stole a child's toy.According to the victim and state police, it was neighbors who called law enforcement to let them know that there was something strange going on at a home on Broadview Road in New Stanton. Police said neighbors saw Orxan Huseynov breaking into the home.Later, Huseynov told police that he was with a friend on a cross-country trip to Los Angeles. "During their travels, they were tired and decided to pull over in the New Stanton area," trooper Stephen Limani said. "For some reason, he decided to go for a walk."Police said Huseynov, 29, stole a toy jeep from the residence. "The only thing missing was a matchbox car that you could buy at any type of box store," Limani said.Huseynov is free awaiting his preliminary arraignment on multiple felony charges.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
Burglars try stealing safe from Somerset County discount store, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for two suspects they say broke into a discount store and tried to make off with a safe in the early morning Wednesday hours. Police were called to Country Bargains Variety Discount Store at 801 Barn Street in Hooversville for a burglary that happened around 4:30 […]
Police trying to ID man who stole truck in Greensburg for attempted ATM theft in Murrysville
Police in Murrysville and Greensburg are hoping the public can help them identify a man who was seen with a stolen Smith Propane & Oil truck. Murrysville Detective Sgt. Daniel Cox said the driver used the truck to ram a free-standing PNC Bank ATM on William Penn Highway in an unsuccessful effort to steal it overnight between Sunday and Monday. After the attempt, he drove off.
Fort Duquesne Bridge crash leads police to woman wanted in Hazelwood shooting
A crash early Monday on Pittsburgh’s Fort Duquesne Bridge led police to a woman wanted on attempted homicide charges stemming from a shootout in Hazelwood last year, court records show. Ronika Carter, 33, is accused of giving state troopers a fake name following the crash around 12:30 a.m. Police...
Police: 3 Mercedes-Benz worth $400K stolen from Bobby Rahal in Wexford
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for the people responsible for breaking into a luxury auto dealership in Wexford and stealing three vehicles.The GPS and license plates from the Mercedes-Benz that were stolen from Bobby Rahal in Wexford were found in Riverview Park on the North Side. Not long after, detectives found the vehicles and learned their suspects could be tied to several other crimes.Thieves were caught on camera during a luxury car heist. Northern Regional Police Chief John Sicilia said they pried open a rear door at the Bobby Rahal Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wexford Friday morning between 3 and...
Woman wanted for attempted homicide arrested after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge
PITTSBURGH — An overnight crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge led police to a woman whom they had been looking for more than a year. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the lower deck of the bridge near the bend coming from Route 65. According to state...
