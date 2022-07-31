SAINt JHN & Lost Farm By Kiva Launch Second Limited Edition Collection Of Cannabis Edibles

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP gained 36% on Wednesday, while shares of SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI jumped 24% after the two companies reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings numbers. The big quarters provided investors with some much-needed relief after extended periods of underperformance for both Tupperware and SoFi, but recent insider purchases in both stocks suggest the strong performance wasn't necessarily a surprise for the two companies' management teams.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO