The historic expansion of tax credit scholarships is a win for our kids | Opinion

Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
This is Pennsylvania’s Hogwarts house, says study
A recent study has found the Hogwarts house of each state. Can you guess Pennsylvania’s?. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Fourth Pa. county adds to ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
HARRISBURG — A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up...
Pa. FOP endorses Oz in U.S. Senate race, ‘He wants to hold criminals accountable’
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign got a boost on Wednesday when he received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police. During a campaign swing through Erie, Oz dropped in on the PA FOP’s conference and accepted the endorsement of a group that...
COVID-19 at its worst killed 1 in 5 it hospitalized in Pa., state says
During Pennsylvania’s first big COVID-19 wave, nearly 20% of hospital patients who had it died. That figure, from April of 2020, represents the peak in-hospital mortality rate for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania through the end of 2021. The hospital mortality rate varied going forward, dropping to around 8% in July...
From a well-off family, Fetterman fakes his blue-collar image, Republicans say
PHILADELPHIA — In his ads, and much of the public imagination, John Fetterman is a tattooed everyman from a rugged steel city outside Pittsburgh. The phrase “blue collar tough guy” flashes across one of his TV ads as a grim-faced Fetterman poses before billowing smokestacks. “He’s looked different and been different his entire life,” a narrator says.
Stimulus checks update: Here’s what you need to about ‘relief payment checks’
American families are definitely feeling the impact of inflation. Hence, many states are stepping in to provide relief in the form of direct payments. On the federal level, the Biden administration started to send out the last round of stimulus checks to millions of Americans in March 2021, as part of the American Rescue Plan. Since then, individual states have pushed out their own relief.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Farmers Celebrate 50 Years of No-Tilling
Leroy Bupp and Jeff Frey don’t claim to be the first or best farmers to get into no-tilling, but they have stuck with it for a long time. A full 50 years, as of this growing season. Bupp, of Seven Valleys, and Frey, of Willow Street, were honored July...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $202 million drawing, won by someone in Pennsylvania
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! Someone in Pennsylvania had a winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing. The Powerball lottery jackpot had reset after someone won $365 million in the June 29 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here...
Pennsylvania not among states with most sports cars: study
Although one may realize sports cars’ impracticality, it’s hard not to fantasize zooming down a highway in a Ferrari every now and again. Well, maybe this fantasy is less prevalent in Pennsylvania, which, according to a new study, isn’t among the states with the most sports cars.
PennDOT’s unpopular bridge tolling plan headed for the junkyard
Plans for tolling the I-83/South Bridge and eight other major interstate bridges across Pennsylvania are now all but dead. The appeal period for the state Department of Transportation to challenge a Commonwealth Court ruling that voided the tolling initiative expired on Monday. Once the court signs off on an agreement...
Property tax assessments are unfair, but lawmakers lack the will to change them | Opinion
The General Assembly’s steadfast refusal to mandate that every Pennsylvania county conduct regular property reassessments for tax purposes is patently unconstitutional, reiterates a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. “The Pennsylvania Legislature has known of the property tax problem for a long time,” says Jake Haulk,...
Some Pennsylvanians to get one-time bonus rebates
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year than expected. Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program will provide one-time bonus rebates to those who qualify for the program, which recently became effective […]
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Central Pa. schools struggle to find enough teachers: ‘It really is a crisis’
As central Pennsylvania schools scramble to fill vacancies amidst unprecedented staffing challenges before the new academic year begins, what once seemed like an extraordinary scenario has, for many school districts - and teachers - become the new normal. For younger educators, a time before the staffing shortages accelerated by COVID-19...
Bedford chef competing in national seafood competition
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– One Bedford native is bringing her farm-to-table initiative down to New Orleans, competing in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Madison Horn started her restaurant Horn-O-Plenty in Bedford to highlight the works of the Pennsylvania farmers and butchers. She was asked to participate in the competition by the Second Lady […]
Pennsylvania cracking down on illegal robocalls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action gainst the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the state was joining the group of 50 attorneys general to cut down on illegal robocalls. […]
Pa. Capitol Police announce internship recruitment initiative
The Pennsylvania Capitol Police has started an internship program for new officers intended to help address vacancies on the force, the agency announced Wednesday. The program will offer aspiring officers a paid internship with the Capitol Police for six months while obtaining their police certification through Harrisburg Area Community College at no cost. After completing the certification, interns will be promoted to full-time officers.
Smoky skies; chef’s new spot; student-athletes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, August 4, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 97; Low: 74. Sunny, thunderstorms possible. Musician’s death: Tyrone Thompson was happy for a night out in Harrisburg with friends. The 67-year-old was getting back to normal activities after battling cancer. However, he was killed on the way home when the vehicle he was in was hit by a stolen vehicle whose occupants ran away.
