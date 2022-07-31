'Teladoc Will Become A Premier Enterprise Partner': Why Cathie Wood Is Buying The Dip And Remains Bullish On Teladoc

www.benzinga.com
Related
BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth
BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Selling Its Hydroponic Greenhouse As Surplus Asset
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
Why Sunrun Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Sunrun Inc RUN shares are trading higher Thursday after the solar company reported better-than-expected financial results. Sunrun said second-quarter revenue jumped 46% year-over-year to $584.58 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $494.8 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The solar company reported a quarterly net loss of $12.4...
'I'm Going To Have To Say Avoid It': Jim Cramer Urges Waiting Before Buying This Tech Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer. Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL. Cramer said he likes Costco Wholesale Corporation COST over Big Lots Inc BIG. When asked about Western Digital Corporation WDC, Cramer said, "I’m going to have to say avoid it, until we see what they...
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 66.1%, 122.1% and 47.5% respectively.
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Rocket Companies Stock Fails To Launch Following Q2 Revenue, EPS Miss
Rocket Companies Inc RKT announced its second-quarter financial results after the close. Here's a rundown of the results. What Happened: Rocket Companies reported second-quarter revenue of $1.392 billion, which was down from $2.668 billion year-over-year. The revenue number came in below average analyst estimates of $1.49 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
EBay "Thesis Not Changing" Analysts Say After Strong Guidance, Mixed Earnings
Analysts are sizing up the second-quarter financial report from marketplace and auction company eBay Inc EBAY, which reported results Wednesday after market close. The eBay Analysts: Needham analyst Anna Andreeva had a Hold rating and no price target. JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones had a Market Perform rating and no...
Recap: Rocket Companies Q2 Earnings
Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.40 billion from the same...
This Market Bear Just Bought Apple, Amazon And Alphabet Shares: Why The Tech Investor Sees 'Clear Sailing' Ahead
Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss has been sitting in cash for most of the year, as he's held a bearish view on the market and has been largely correct. The CNBC "Fast Money Halftime Report" investor flipped a switch on Thursday when he announced that he bought Apple Inc AAPL, Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL on the show.
Select Medical Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
Select Medical Hldgs SEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Select Medical Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 21.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.55. Revenue was up $21.00 million from...
Lazydays Posts Q2 Earnings Below Street View
Lazydays Holdings Inc LAZY reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.7% year-on-year to $373.55 million, missing the consensus of $386.15 million. Gross profit, excluding last-in-first-out (LIFO) adjustments, for the quarter rose 17.1% Y/Y to $101.2 million, and the corresponding margin expanded 30 basis points to 27.1%. Selling, general and administrative...
Skyworks Solutions: Q3 Earnings Insights
Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Skyworks Solutions beat estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $2.44 versus an estimate of $2.35. Revenue was up $117.00 million from the same...
Monster Beverage: Q2 Earnings Insights
Monster Beverage MNST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monster Beverage missed estimated earnings by 27.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $193.00 million from the same...
Nikola Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates
EPS loss of $(0.25) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.28). The company held $529.22 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022. On August 3, the company announced it had made significant progress in partnership with TravelCenters Of America Inc TA on the first hydrogen dispensing station in Ontario, California.
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
