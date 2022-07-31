ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Edinburgh art festival 2022 review – sunstruck blockbuster steals the show

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueQS1_0gzTDdP300
Olive Trees, 1889 by Vincent van Gogh at the Scottish National Gallery’s A Taste for Impressionism: Modern French Art from Millet to Matisse.

A Greek chorus of clay busts, an audience with some molluscs and a magnificent show of impressionist masterpieces – including a couple of fakes – captivate

The tales he tells of my oyster are so mesmerising – how it grew and where, what the shape, colour and undulating nuances of its black-and-white striped shell reveal about its decade of experiences – as to open up an oceanic history. My choice reveals an interest in art, he deduces, and we both know that he could continue to read character in this way, except that I am far more interested in the shellfish. This is the living memoir of the oyster.

Hector Dyer’s readings (weekends only; book now, book swiftly) are part of In the Eddy of the Stream, a beautiful exhibition at Inverleith House in Edinburgh’s botanical gardens concerned with the sea creatures, flora and fauna in the context of history and politics. Cooking Sections – Daniel Fernández Pascual and Alon Schwabe – shortlisted for last year’s Turner prize, have the upper galleries for a sequence of exquisite sculptures. What looks like a Roman mosaic floor is created entirely out of crushed seashells. What look like nets, ropes and chains are fashioned out of heather, kelp and purple moor grass on Skye.

The pair’s environmental activism – against salmon farming, for instance – isn’t easily summarised in works of art but these are exceptions, specifically a suspended silver sculpture that rhymes the patterns of a salmon’s scales with the rings in a pine tree to draw connections about our treatment of the water that supposedly sustains them both.

Downstairs, the Palestinian collective Sakiya have laid out Edwardian flower specimens from what used to be called the Holy Land alongside Sakiya’s postcards laying out their contemporary significance. Miss Howard sends home a neatly pressed weed, c1902, which is today treasured for its silvery beauty on the West Bank. It is like an EM Forster story: the politics of botany, related through disconnected postal narratives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imjee_0gzTDdP300
‘Like an EM Forster story’: Sakiya’s exhibition at Inverleith House. Photograph: Neil Hanna

The Edinburgh art festival, essentially an umbrella term for all the city’s summer exhibitions, runs, like the new trams, all the way down to Leith, where Salvadoran artist José Campos, AKA Studio Lenca, is showing mordant photographic self-portraits at Sierra Metro. With the simple expedient of a football, some lace or a tablecloth he becomes a Latin American Madonna.

Up in the Bridges, the Talbot Rice Gallery has a show by London-based Céline Condorelli, where art meets architectural history. A leafy indoor garden refers to Brazilian modernism, an installation of words and photos reveals the untold story of houseplants in famous exhibitions (Rousseaus alongside cheese plants, for instance), another of words and prints relates to the labour history of the Pirelli tyre factory in Turin.

The research (and the objects) feel too diverse and scattered. But a film homing in on the creation of a children’s playground in south London turns theory into beautiful form. Past, present and future are overlaid in spectral footage, and united in an unforgettably atmospheric poem about London written and voiced by Jay Bernard.

Daniel Silver’s Looking, at Fruitmarket, turns the viewer into the viewed. A Greek chorus of clay busts stares back at you from steel bleachers on entry: the audience observed. Each is not so much painted as apparently created out of paint. Thick strokes of indigo, ochre and cobalt, mouths blood red or deep umber, with hints of all kinds of art from ancient shamans to Degas and Modigliani, these are a spectacular combination of image and sculpture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huRDm_0gzTDdP300
‘Each with its own force of personality’: Daniel Silver’s Looking at Fruitmarket. Photograph: Ruth Clark

The sense of touch, and why it matters so much, continues in watercolour and Japanese ink drawings made while the London artist was in Death Valley, California. Huge heads emerge out of a kind of instinctual draughtsmanship that might be ancient or modern. A brilliant orange face swithers between caricature, old master and cave painting. Silver’s art is exhilarating and deeply humane. Look at these heads looking at you, each with its own force of personality, and the urge is to go straight home and try to make one yourself.

Across the road, Edinburgh’s City Art Centre traces the story of the Scottish Modern Arts Association, founded in 1907 to develop the collection now housed in that building (and shockingly rejected by the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art when it first opened, in Inverleith House, in 1960). The show has all the usual Glasgow Boys and Scottish colourists, but also many intensely original paintings by women – Joan Eardley, Anne Redpath – and a dazzling seascape by William McTaggart, each horizontal stroke strafing across the canvas, a reminder of how brilliantly he could suggest the cold, liquid restlessness of the Scottish shore.

The origins of so much here, however, are in the warmth of the Mediterranean south, specifically French modernism, subject of this year’s Scottish National Gallery blockbuster in the Royal Scottish Academy building. A Taste for Impressionism is magnificent, room after room of staggering masterpieces from the nation’s museums: Monet’s shimmering poplars, Van Gogh’s orchard bursting into ultra-bright blossoms, Gauguin’s heatstruck Martinique. Degas’s dancers appear alongside silvery Corots and scintillating Seurat gardens. A whole wall of Vuillard’s secretive Paris interiors is succeeded by the complete set of Matisse’s starbust jazz prints.

There is an organising narrative, entertaining and judicious, which is how French art came to be bought up by Scottish railway engineers, Liberal MPs and marmalade magnates. This is told through the highly intelligent captions of the curator, Frances Fowle, who includes a couple of fakes to reveal how slyly these early-20th-century collectors could be duped. A real Millet hangs next to what may well be a forgery, but you must use your own eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bBIX_0gzTDdP300
Haystacks: Snow Effect by Claude Monet, 1891. National Galleries of Scotland

Some of these paintings are world famous. Monet’s amazing haystacks, purple, mauve and umber, against the glimmering snowy dusk, just before the light fades. How could he get that massy vision down in time, before night? Or how could he remember it so perfectly afterwards? Gauguin’s Vision of the Sermon (Jacob Wrestling With the Angel) is here, all those Breton women’s heads in their outlandish white bonnets framing the bizarre wrestling match, like a winged insect with four legs, against the throbbing crimson ground.

But there are many revelations drawn out from the back bedrooms of museums, including the firing squad prints of Manet, showing street fighting during the Paris Commune in 1871. An X-ray of a previously unknown Van Gogh self-portrait painted on the back of Head of a Peasant Woman appears in a light box alongside the front of the painting. (It is unexpectedly conventional.) Most astonishing is Courbet’s frightening dark wave, an ultramarine peak rising out of white foam, straight out of Japanese painting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTVGl_0gzTDdP300
Courbet’s The Wave, c1869. National Galleries of Scotland

William Henry Playfair’s elegant galleries are painted in dazzling impressionist colours, and the lighting is superb. I have never seen a show look better in the Royal Scottish Academy. Many visitors will have grown up with some of these paintings – Degas portraits, blue period Picassos – but this presentation allows them a breathing space they rarely have. Nobody needs to go abroad to see so many French masterpieces. They are all here in one building in Edinburgh.

  • Cooking Sections and Sakiya: In the Eddy of the Stream is at Inverleith House, Edinburgh, until 18 September
  • The Invisibles by Studio Lenca is at Sierra Metro, Leith, until 28 August
  • Céline Condorelli: After Work is at Talbot Rice Gallery, Edinburgh, until 1 October
  • Daniel Silver: Looking is at Fruitmarket, Edinburgh, until 26 September.
  • National Treasure: The Scottish Modern Arts Association is at City Art Centre, Edinburgh, until 16 October
  • A Taste for Impressionism: Modern French Art from Millet to Matisse is at the Scottish National Gallery (RSA building), Edinburgh, until 13 November

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Eardley
Person
Matisse
Person
Degas
Person
Gauguin
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Monet
Person
Courbet
The Guardian

My life outside the gender binary: ‘People want to know, often within the first handshake, whether you were always like this’

I sit in the GP’s office. He asks: “So, when did you know?” I say: “Always.” Because I’ve heard that simplicity gets results. It is one phrase that has spanned my lifetime. No matter what setting, country or occasion, it remains undefeatable. Like a cockroach that refuses to disappear, it doesn’t care which part of my life I am in; it will always emerge: “So, when did you know?”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Art Gallery#Edinburgh#One Art#Greek#Stream#Inverleith House#Turner#Roman
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
The Guardian

The Guardian

388K+
Followers
90K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy