Gaston County, NC

Our 20 biggest high school football questions for Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln in 2022

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

High school football is back in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties, with preparations for the 2022 season getting underway Monday. “Helmets only” drills graduate to full contact by week’s end, with scrimmages serving as final dress rehearsals for kickoff on Aug. 19.

No two football seasons are the same. With that in mind, The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star ask the most pressing questions as action ramps up for the 19 teams in the tri-county area.

Mark your calendar:Here are 2022 high school football schedules for Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties

Don't want to miss these:What are the biggest high school football games in Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln in 2022?

All-area football:The 2021 Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star All-Area football team

Watch lists:Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers and tight ends | Offensive and defensive linemen | Linebackers | Defensive backs

20 big questions heading into football season

1. Despite losing defensive stalwarts Malaki Hamrick and Santana Hopper to graduation, Shelby returns much of the offensive firepower responsible for it winning the NCHSAA 2A state title last fall. Can the Golden Lions cap a decade of dominance with another state championship?

State champs!:Golden Lions again kings of 2A football following title game win

Any more questions?:Shelby's Lee punctuates stellar season with MVP performance

2. Stuart Cramer’s Justin Rocquemore enters his senior season with 4,304 passing yards, well within striking distance of the Gaston County record held by Hunter Huss’ Zo Wallace (6,457 yards; 2016-19). Can the Storm quarterback become Gaston County’s passing king?

3. Injuries and a spate of bad luck helped derail a promising fall 2021 East Lincoln football campaign. With a host of key pieces back in the fold, among them quarterback Tyler Mizzell, linebacker Ben Cutter and defensive back Keandre Walker, are the Mustangs primed to contend with Statesville for the Western Foothills 3A title?

4. Tyson Riley became the latest fullback to flourish in South Point’s “Redbone” offensive scheme, rushing for 2.485 yards and 33 touchdowns last fall. With Riley now graduated, who will be the next Red Raider back to emerge?

Bound for South Bend:South Point football's Sullivan Absher commits to Notre Dame

5. Considered by some to be a rebuilding season, Kings Mountain finished with 10 wins during 2021 and advanced to the third round of the 3A state playoffs. With a ton of returning talent, can the Mountaineers celebrate the program’s centennial season with a deep playoff run?

6. Crest relied on workhorse backs en route to Big South 3A titles two of the last three seasons. Can the Chargers continue such dominance with new coach Jim Sosebee’s pass-first offensive philosophy?

Bringing the swagger back:Coaching hire of football lifer Jim Sosebee has Crest again talking state gold

7. Running backs Justin Hill, Markell McKinney and Nehemiah Stovall rushed for 4,366 yards and 49 touchdowns last fall, helping East Gaston to an eight-win season and a spot in the third round of the NCHSAA state 2A playoffs. With Stovall the only returning back, do the Warriors have another magical run in them?

8. Burns has won 26 games the past three seasons but has been unable to supplant rival Shelby in their shared pursuit of a league championship. With a wealth of talent returning and the team’s rivalry game being played on Burns’ home turf, are the Bulldogs primed for a breakthrough?

9. Ashbrook won two games last fall, while Hunter Huss finished winless. Can the Gastonia city rivals rebound from tough seasons to contend for playoff spots?

10. Shane Short takes over in Bessemer City after 18 years under longtime coach Larry Boone. Can the first-year head man reinvigorate the program following consecutive losing seasons?

Head of the Hive:Bessemer City High announces its new football coach

11. South Point’s playoff victory at Crest was the only win by a Gaston County program over a Cleveland County opponent last fall. Can Gaston squads be more competitive in 2022?

Classic in Boiling Springs:How South Point outlasted Crest and earned berth in West 3A final

12. How will a hard-hitting Forestview defense compensate for the loss of leaders such as linebacker Jaycob Neely, defensive back Jesse Osborne and defensive lineman Christian Williams?

13. Since winning seven games in 2018, Cherryville has won a total of seven games over the past three seasons. With returning talents such as Kam Bolin, Landon Hahn, and Caleb Hovis back in the fold, can the Ironmen earn their second winning season since 2000?

14. Mason Avery did a little of everything for West Lincoln last fall, rushing for 1,825 yards and 17 touchdowns along with leading his team with 101 tackles. What does the Rebels’ “Mr. Everything” have in store for his senior season?

15. Dan Rothwell takes over at North Gaston following the departure of former coach Justin Clark. How will the Wildcats fare in his first season at the helm?

Embracing the challenge:North Gaston hires Dan Rothwell as its head football coach

16. Prior to Nick Bazzle’s arrival, North Lincoln had one winning season in its history. Bazzle has turned things around, the Knights finishing with a winning record each of his four years on the job. Can the North Lincoln head man again work his magic and lead his team to its fourth postseason berth in five years?

17. How will Mountain Island Charter coach Robert Washington and his offensive braintrust adjust to not having record-setting quarterback Dylan Bisson and a talented fleet of receivers at their disposal?

18. Led by a hard-hitting defense, Lincolnton returned to the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs last fall for the first time since 2017. Can the Wolves continue their upward trajectory in coach David Byrd’s second season?

19. Highland Tech enters the 2022 season on a 13-game losing streak. Can the Rams be more competitive in coach Pedro Truesdale’s third year at the helm?

20. COVID-19 significantly altered the past two football seasons. Will the pesky pathogen (or a health emergency of another form) disrupt the 2022 campaign?

You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email jhughes@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.

Comments / 1

