Angels want to serve you

What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you
In the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to an abortion, some Christians have cited the Bible to argue why this decision should either be celebrated or lamented. But here’s the problem: This 2,000-year-old text says nothing about abortion. As...
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families. The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.
The oldest image of Mary, the mother of Jesus, was drawn in the catacombs of Rome when Christianity was illegal
Picture of Mary nursing Jesus in the Catacomb of Priscilla in RomePhoto: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. Around 170 BC, the Roman Empire denied religious freedom to its citizens. There was large-scale persecution of Christians.
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
DNA analysis of the relic of the body of St. Luke revealed that he was of Syrian descent
Saint Luke the EvangelistCredit: Unknown Russian Orthodox painter; Public Domain Image. Luke the Evangelist was one of Jesus Christ's disciples and is also reported to be the author of the Gospel of Luke in the Bible. He is regarded to be a saint and a martyr by Christians.
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer
Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
I Believed I Was Destined To Be A Nun. But When I Moved Into A Convent, Things Changed.
"This was just another of the many signs barraging me throughout my senior year of college. A gut-dropping confirmation of my greatest fear and my greatest certainty —God was going to make me be a nun."
Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua
Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
What Happened to Pastor John Gray? Wife Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Message
On Sunday, July 10, Pastor John Gray's wife Aventer Gray revealed that her husband had suffered a saddle pulmonary embolism on Thursday evening and was admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU). According to the National Library of Medicine, a "saddle pulmonary embolism (SPE) is a rare type of acute...
Over 12,000 Christians condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian Nationalism
"Christian nationalism is unchristian and unpatriotic," a petition reads from the online Christian community Faithful America.
Woman Finds Gift She Made for Ex a Decade Ago on Sale in Charity Shop
Arizona-based Kaylee Powell, aged 26, was surprised when she came across a heart-shaped mosaic she made for her high school sweetheart.
This limestone coffin is believed to hold the remains of the biblical King Herod
Limestone coffin of Herod the GreatCredit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image. Herod the Great was the king of Judea from 37 - 4 BCE. He is most famously known in the Bible as the ruler who ordered the execution of all male children under two years of age around the time Jesus Christ was born.
Researchers Believe That Jesus Was Not Born on Christmas Day
Adoration of the Shepherds by Dutch painter Matthias Stomer, 1632Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The birth of Jesus Christ has been commemorated by billions of people around on December 25 for the last 2000 years. Despite this, most scholars happened to believe that Jesus was not born on December 25, not even in the year A.D. 1.
Researchers assert that near-death experiences are evidence that there is an afterlife
It's one of the great mysteries of life, what happens when we die. The notion of an "afterlife," or the continuation of our spiritual path, has taken on many diverse meanings throughout the course of history and across religions. People who follow the teachings of the Christian religion believe that they will either go to paradise or hell depending on what they do and what they decide. People of other faiths believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even an animal after they die.
An ancient tunnel "Hezekiah's Tunnel" still stands today and is an architectural feat from biblical times
Hezekiah's TunnelPhoto by Tamar Hayardeni; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-3.0 The Siloam Tunnel (also called Hezekiah's Tunnel) is considered to be an architectural marvel and one of the greatest engineering feats of its time.
Do right-wing evangelicals really want a "Christian nation"? Hell no!
Perception is not reality. I know many people who are more obsessed with how they are perceived than with actually being the person they are claiming to be. The political world is no different. Many of today's evangelical Republicans desire the perception of wanting a "Christian nation," but without any intention of ever creating a truly Christian nation.
