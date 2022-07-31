ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Strategists suggest recession could pose a threat to Democrats in midterm elections: 'People are hurting'

By Kyle Morris
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 7

Atlantean
2d ago

The constant printing and spending of money by Congress and the government has caused runaway INFLATION; which the feds are incapable of controlling so they MUST crash the economy by RAISING interest rates on an already dying MONETARY system!!!!!!!!!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Tarlov
Person
James Carville
Person
Peter Morici
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Democrats#Election#Gross Domestic Product#Democratic#The Commerce Department#Fox News Digital#Americans
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Democrats hold slight edge over GOP, abortion more important to voters than inflation, poll shows

Democrats are leading in the tight midterm race with a 4% edge over the GOP on the generic congressional ballot, as voters rank abortion as a leading issue over inflation. A new Suffolk University/USA Today poll shook up the midterms, after 44% of voters said that if the election were held today they would vote for a Democrat candidate, while 40% said they would vote for a Republican. About 16% still remain undecided.
BUSINESS
The New York Times

Half of GOP Voters Ready to Leave Trump Behind, Poll Finds

David Beard, a 69-year-old retiree, in Liberal, Mo., July 10, 2022. (Christopher Smith/The New York Times) As Donald Trump weighs whether to open an unusually early White House campaign, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows that his post-presidential quest to consolidate his support within the Republican Party has instead left him weakened, with nearly half the party’s primary voters seeking someone different for president in 2024 and a significant number vowing to abandon him if he wins the nomination.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

775K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy