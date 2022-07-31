Strategists suggest recession could pose a threat to Democrats in midterm elections: 'People are hurting'

Democrats are leading in the tight midterm race with a 4% edge over the GOP on the generic congressional ballot, as voters rank abortion as a leading issue over inflation. A new Suffolk University/USA Today poll shook up the midterms, after 44% of voters said that if the election were held today they would vote for a Democrat candidate, while 40% said they would vote for a Republican. About 16% still remain undecided.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO