Final countdown: Only 100 days left until the midterm elections

Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
GOP's Chances of Beating Dems for Senate Control With 4 Months to Election
Polls and recent historical precedent show Republicans have a good shot at taking control of the upper chamber of Congress in the November 8 midterm election.
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 4 Months to Election: Polls
Arizona Republicans aim to win back the Senate seat they held from 1969 until the Democratic senator took office in January 2021.
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions
MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
Shock Poll: Democrats closing gap with Republicans ahead of midterm elections
A new poll has found that Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in the upcoming midterm elections, with Democrats citing gun violence as their number one concern even as the economy continues to tumble. The Siena College Research Institute poll, conducted on behalf of the New York Times between...
Which party will win in the midterm elections, according to top election analysts
Poll analysts are widely predicting that the GOP is poised to take not only the House of Representatives but also the Senate. The new predictions come at a key point for President Joe Biden, who is faced with crisis after crisis and a Senate and House on the edge.
Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts
Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Trump-backed Republican hopes to help the GOP regain control of the Senate.
Missouri election results: 'Squad' member Cori Bush cruises in Democratic primary
Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush beat out challenger Steve Roberts Tuesday night in the state’s First Congressional District primary election. Bush beat out Roberts, who received 26.6% of the vote, after securing 69.5% of the district’s support, which includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County. The...
Fox Host Confronts Trump Pick Tudor Dixon on Backing Stolen-Election Claim
Dixon is running to challenge Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November's midterm.
Rand Paul Ripped, Jon Stewart Praised as Veterans Bill Passes Senate
The Senate passed the PACT Act on Tuesday with the bipartisan support of 86 senators, with Rand Paul among 11 Republicans to vote against the bill.
McCarthy pushes back against Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 committee testimony, insisting that calls to the White House that day were for one reason alone: 'I was trying to find the president'
The House GOP leader told reporters Friday any calls he made to the White House during the January 6, 2021, riot centered on locating an absent Trump.
Sinema Praised for 'Spine of Steel' as GOP Hopes She'll Kill Spending Bill
GOP Senator John Barrasso said moderate Democrat Sinema is "not going to be easily twisted."
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
Polls close in Maryland, where Trump’s clout over GOP faces a test in gubernatorial primary
Former President Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot in Maryland’s Tuesday primary, but he’s front and center as the candidate he’s backing is one of the co-front-runners in the race for the Republican nomination for governor. Also a factor are national Democrats, who’d spent seven-figures to meddle in the GOP primary.
Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz
Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
Democrats Beat Republicans for Control of Congress in 4 Polls in Past Week
Analysts generally predict that the GOP will win big in the November midterm, but recent polls suggest more voters want Democrats to control Congress.
Democrats should not ditch Biden because ‘every other’ 2024 Dem candidate is worse: Washington Post’s Boot
In a piece published on Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Max Boot argued that despite President Biden's bad polling, age and blunders in office, the Democratic Party doesn’t have a better alternative to run in 2024. Boot opened his latest column with an appraisal of Biden’s presidency, insisting that it’s...
