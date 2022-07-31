Final countdown: Only 100 days left until the midterm elections

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO