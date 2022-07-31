ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

By Anthony Di Pizio
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Despite staging a small bounce over the last couple of months, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is still down 24% in 2022. That places it firmly in bear market territory, and while these conditions are difficult for investors to navigate, it has created some enticing opportunities.

Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) just delivered its second-quarter earnings results on July 26. It missed Wall Street's expectations for the most part, but there were some bright spots, which garnered a positive response from investors who in turn sent the stock 7% higher on the next trading day.

Alphabet is fresh off its 20-for-1 stock split earlier in July, which made it a more affordable proposition for smaller investors. And on the back of its earnings report, now might be a great time to build a position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3EB8_0gzTD6YR00

Image source: Getty Images.

Alphabet's diversity continues to shine

Alphabet's portfolio of different businesses has created diverse revenue streams for the company, so when some segments are struggling, others will often pick up the slack. That's a valuable feature to have in the presently difficult economic environment.

Google Search remains Alphabet's flagship service, but it's supported by the world-leading video platform YouTube and an expanding hardware segment that is responsible for the Pixel smartphone and the Nest series of home devices. But it was Google Cloud that expanded the fastest in the second quarter, by a wide margin.

While Alphabet's total revenue grew by just 13% year over year and raked in $69.7 billion for the quarter, Google Cloud delivered a revenue jump of more than 35% over the same period, soaring from $4.6 billion in Q2 2021 revenue to $6.3 million in the second quarter this year. Google Cloud only represented 9% of Alphabet's revenue base, but since that segment is growing more quickly than the rest of the company, that was also an increase compared to 7.4% in the year-ago quarter.

It probably won't be the last time Google Cloud outperforms the rest of Alphabet. The cloud industry continues to grow in value, with one estimate by Grandview Research suggesting cloud services could be a $1.5 trillion annual opportunity by 2030. As the corporate sector embraces digital technology at a rapid pace, the need for cloud-based services like data storage and analysis, cybersecurity, or even advanced tools like machine learning will only expand.

Watch YouTube for the rest of 2022 (not literally, of course)

Alphabet (when it was still just Google) purchased video platform YouTube in 2006 for $1.65 billion. It generated $7.3 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2022 alone, so it's safe to say that bet paid off. Growth was slow for the quarter coming in at just 4.8%, but it was up against a very strong number in the year-ago quarter.

The future of the platform is exciting. Alphabet just reported that the YouTube "Shorts" format is accessed by over 1.5 billion users every month, with 30 billion daily views. This is important because it's designed to compete directly with ByteDance's TikTok, the fastest-growing social media platform in history. Shorts' user base places it approximately on par with TikTok already, which is an impressive feat given it launched just two years ago.

YouTube also inked a new partnership with e-commerce platform Shopify this month, which will allow creators to tag products in their videos and live streams, so consumers can shop directly from the content they're watching. This marks a new phase in digital commerce, which makes the entire experience far more engaging.

Alphabet stock looks very attractive right now

Alphabet stock has declined by 22% in 2022 alongside the broader tech sell-off, and it currently trades at a discount to the value of the Nasdaq 100 index.

The company has generated $72 billion in net income over the past four quarters, which translates to $5.37 in earnings per share (adjusted for the recent stock split). That places Alphabet stock at a price-to-earnings multiple of 20.9, which is 18% cheaper than the Nasdaq 100 index's multiple of 25.7.

The advertising industry will face some headwinds for the rest of 2022. High inflation is hitting the bottom line of the corporate sector, forcing companies to trim their spending on line items like marketing. The consumer may also suffer at the hands of rising interest rates, which means advertisers could face a lower return on their investment.

But some early indicators suggest the worst of these pressures might already be in the rearview mirror . If that's the case, Alphabet stock is a great buy here, especially for investors with a long-term time horizon.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Googl#Finance Stocks#Stock#Google Earnings#Tech#Alphabet#Google Cloud#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Pixel#Nest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy