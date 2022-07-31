ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walter Suza guest column: Does the United States need the first part of the Second Amendment to be safe?

By Walter Suza
Amest Tribune
 4 days ago
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

The Boston Tea Party happened in 1773 to protest Great Britain's unfair taxation of American colonists. Punitive responses by Great Britain included an attempt to capture Samuel Adams and John Hancock, culminating in the Battles of Lexington and Concord, where militiamen engaged British soldiers in a war for America’s independence.

Back then, colonies such as Massachusetts did not have established armies or navies; they depended on the militia for their protection. Members of the militia were required by law to be armed with a musket, 20 bullets, one pound of powder, cutting sword or bayonet and 12 flints. Such weapons would be less effective today.

Today the United States has one of the world’s strongest militaries and is armed with powerful weapons. Each state and the District of Columbia also has its own National Guard, which is the sanctioned and organized militia of the United States.

Still, many believe arming civilians keeps America safe. Military-style weapons are also available to civilians. But events such as the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection should concern all of us. The Jan. 6 hearings revealed that members of far-right militias were part of the mob at the Capitol with the goal to use violence to change the results of the 2020 presidential election. It’s alleged that one of the militia groups stockpiled a cache of firearms and military equipment just outside Washington, D.C.

The ease with which the mob was able to enter the Capitol was also shocking. Sadly, lives were lost and many were injured that day, and it could have been worse: God forbid the militia members had discharged their guns at law enforcement and members of Congress.

Was the far-right militia needed to protest Trump’s loss? Was America not a “free State” after the 2020 election? Why did the National Guard not arrive early to curb violence? Does America need more militia besides the National Guard? If we don’t, must we all be armed to keep America safe? Perhaps it’s time to rethink the Second Amendment.

Proponents of originalism might argue the best way to interpret the Constitution is to approach the document from the minds of the Founders. When the Bill of Rights was ratified, some believe the Founders’ frame of mind was that a militia was better than a standing army. That’s not the case today. America has a standing army and the National Guard.

I also doubt the framers intended for a militia to participate in an insurrection such as the Jan. 6 fiasco. Neither do I believe they intended for children to be massacred by bullets from high-powered firearms.

Even though guns are the leading cause of child death in the United States, the issue of guns remains contentious. The polarized viewpoints around the Second Amendment generate strong passion and political impasse to find common sense solutions to prevent deaths by guns.

Truth is, it should not matter which side of the political aisle we are on. The bottom line is, if one believes that all lives truly matter, deaths by guns in rural and urban areas should also become a concern to them. If one believes that all lives truly matter, they must also support the fight to end deaths by guns.

After the Robb Elementary shooting massacre in Texas, there was public outcry, political pandering, and the gun lobby digging its heels in the Second Amendment. There was also some hope. Supporters of gun control felt that this time was different. Yet it wasn't. More gun violence happened after the Uvalde massacre. Some claimed victory after a modest bipartisan bill, which still failed to raise the legal age to purchase military-style rifles to 21.

Why is it so hard to find a solution for gun violence? The United States declared independence in 1776, and 13 years later, produced a version of Article VII of the 1689 British Bill of Rights, which became the Second Amendment.

We must rethink the two parts of the Second Amendment to curb gun violence.

The solution is in the second part — “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms.” It has the power to generate strong emotions.

Many in our nation take great pride in owning firearms, like a mom who expressed to me her pride when her 16-year-old son had shot his first deer with a brand-new rifle he received for his birthday.

But many in our nation have been killed or injured because of guns, making it essential to seek a middle ground that embraces family tradition and maximizes gun safety.

The solution is not in the first part — “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.” It's obsolete.

Walter Suza of Ames writes frequently on the intersections of spirituality, anti-racism and social justice. He can be contacted at wsuza2020@gmail.com.

