California not counting methane leaks from idle wells

Live at the grand opening for Costco in St. Augustine
The first Costco in St. Johns County has opened it’s doors today at 8am. The 152,000-square-foot warehouse is located at 215 World Commerce Pkwy., just south of the intersection at International Golf Parkway and World Commerce Parkway, just off Interstate 95. Previously, residents of the area had to drive approximately 22 miles northwest to East Jacksonville or 29 miles northwest to West Jacksonville to shop at Costco.
At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell
SEATTLE – Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further investigation. Multnomah...
Gov. DeSantis suspends Florida state attorney, says he neglected duty
TAMPA – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday morning announced the surprise suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for not prosecuting certain crimes. It comes after Warren joined dozens of prosecutors nationwide in June and pledged to not press charges against people who seek, facilitate, or provide...
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX – An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers included...
Gov. DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program in Florida to combat overdoses, fentanyl deaths
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the opioid crisis on Wednesday and announced a new program to help Florida families. The program, called Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE), will help prevent overdose deaths in Florida. “The network of addiction care – Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) – is the first...
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces launch of website providing resources for Floridians with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Jacksonville on Wednesday to announce the launch of a website to help Floridians who have cancer and their loved ones navigate coverage and find providers, treatment options, nonprofits and other resources for day-to-day life. The website is FLCancerConnect.com. The Florida...
Floridians: It’s time to vote. Are you ready?
“An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”. That Thomas Jefferson quote also appears at the top of this year’s Voter’s Guide, and it wasn’t chosen casually. Jefferson also said, “...voting at elections is one of the most important rights.”
Residents voice concern over future potential developments in NW St. Johns
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Residents of St. Johns County met Tuesday evening to discuss their objections to potential development in the northwestern part of the county. The homeowners association from the Reserve at Greenbriar hosted a county commissioner and spoke about potential impact of more growth in the area. The meeting was standing room only at the Bartram Trail Branch library.
‘Looks like a bomb exploded’: Middleburg woman gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding damage
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. – News4JAX has been following a Middleburg woman whose family is in Kentucky. Angel Shepherd packed up her car to the brim on Tuesday with water bottles, cups, snacks, blankets, clothing and more to make a 12-hour drive to her the home of her aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky.
Teen hospitalized after shooting in St. Augustine area, deputies say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A teenager was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday morning in the St. Augustine area, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded around 4 a.m. to the shooting in the area of St. Augustine Boulevard and Kings Estate Road. According to...
Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say
A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
