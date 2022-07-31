In this post, we will show you how to enable and use Command Palette in Microsoft Edge on a Windows 11/10 computer. This feature helps to access and use DevTools commands as well as other browser features. For example, you can use Command Palette to toggle Developer Tools, trigger actions like open dedicated DevTools for Node, clear browsing data, bookmark all tabs, show Microsoft Edge Task Manager, apps manager, use QR Code, show bookmark manager, and lots more. All such options/features can be accessed in Microsoft Edge in other ways, but Command Palette makes it easier to access and use them.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO