ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

16-year-old boy fatally shot in Brighton Park

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 21, stabbed while riding Red Line train

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed multiple times while riding a CTA Red Line train Wednesday night in the South Loop. The 21-year-old was riding the train between the Roosevelt and Harrison stops around 10:45 p.m. when he was approached by a male who made derogatory remarks and began stabbing him, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Brighton, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Mount Sinai Hospital#Violent Crime#Saint Anthony Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Brother of two victims charged in Skokie shooting

SKOKIE, Ill. — A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a domestic dispute left two people shot in Skokie Monday. Tawar Tawar, 43, made an appearance at a bond hearing Wednesday where his bond was set at $300,000. Police said Tawar entered a residence in the 3900 block of Kirk Street […]
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy