Glenn: Staying cool tops my summer to-do list | Opinion

Do your summer chores ever seem to end? If so, consider yourself lucky. I check one off my list and two take its place.

I have to find time to lay another pallet of sod, pressure wash the house and walkways, repaint the porch floors, clean and straighten the garage, and vacuum and wash the vehicles. Never mind the weekly yard chores. Oh, the freezer in the garage also needs to be defrosted.

Fun times? Not! If you’re like me, you’re already praying for winter to make a freak bull rush through Bay County right now. And we’re not even six weeks into summer.

It’s hot, it’s sticky and downright unbearable with heat indexes already having topped 110. Only three more months before we might start to see some relief.

Previous column: Thanks for the memories! Readers remember Bay County of old

USCG contract: Thoughts on Austal, Eastern Shipbuilding and the $3 billion question

These Z’s are not sleepers: Three young people making a difference

Live like you were dying: Here's my bucket list. What's on yours? | Ray Glenn

That’s it, I’m remaking my summer to-do list to throw in a lot of cool things. Not cool as in hip, cool as in ways to stop sweating.

From a dip in one of our many natural springs to a cold one with friends at a beachside bar, here are a few things I’m planning to sneak in among my summer chores to help me survive until “winter” rolls in.

A canoe trip down Econfina Creek: Nothing could be finer than to be on Econfina when the temperature is approaching triple digits. Econfina is one of Bay County’s greatest treasures any time of year, but in summer it’s otherworldly. The entire length of the canopied creek is beautiful, and the chilly water fed by 11 springs offers a reprieve from the heat that’s difficult to match. Plus, paddling and swimming are great exercise.

Nothing could be finer than to be on Econfina when the temperature is approaching triple digits. Econfina is one of Bay County’s greatest treasures any time of year, but in summer it’s otherworldly. The entire length of the canopied creek is beautiful, and the chilly water fed by 11 springs offers a reprieve from the heat that’s difficult to match. Plus, paddling and swimming are great exercise. Sunset sailboat cruise in the Gulf: My wife and I have talked about an evening cruise on several occasions, including in St. Augustine earlier this year, but never pulled the trigger. It would be nice after a day of chores to relax on a boat while cruising along the Gulf and bays with the one I love by my side. This one jumps toward the top of the list. Any recommendations on which cruise to choose?

My wife and I have talked about an evening cruise on several occasions, including in St. Augustine earlier this year, but never pulled the trigger. It would be nice after a day of chores to relax on a boat while cruising along the Gulf and bays with the one I love by my side. This one jumps toward the top of the list. Any recommendations on which cruise to choose? A snow cone, ice cream or frozen yogurt: There’s no shortage of great eateries with frozen desserts around town. For that, I’m thankful. When thinking of a cold and delicious dessert, my mind immediately goes to Sweet Frog where I love to mix several flavors of froyo. But ice cream from the Little Mustard Seed or a snow cone from David's New Orleans Style Cafe & Sno-Balls also will do the trick.

There’s no shortage of great eateries with frozen desserts around town. For that, I’m thankful. When thinking of a cold and delicious dessert, my mind immediately goes to Sweet Frog where I love to mix several flavors of froyo. But ice cream from the Little Mustard Seed or a snow cone from David's New Orleans Style Cafe & Sno-Balls also will do the trick. A cocktail (or two) at a beachside bar: I’m looking forward to a couple of margaritas at Harpoon Harry’s, Sharky’s or my all-time favorite, Schooners. The living is easy sitting on the back deck overlooking the Gulf with a frozen drink. To be honest, I’ve been known to have a margarita in both hands. Heat? What heat?

I’m looking forward to a couple of margaritas at Harpoon Harry’s, Sharky’s or my all-time favorite, Schooners. The living is easy sitting on the back deck overlooking the Gulf with a frozen drink. To be honest, I’ve been known to have a margarita in both hands. Heat? What heat? Double down at Shipwreck Island Waterpark: It doesn’t matter what the thermometer shows, at Shipwreck I’m just a few feet from a watery paradise. In my younger days, I would frequent the park and loved the thrill rides. I lived just down the street by Hutchison Beach Elementary School for more than 15 years and my family would walk along Middle Beach Road to the waterpark. Perhaps the best thing about Shipwreck is you can double down with chillin’ out — cold water and cold adult drinks!

Suddenly, summer doesn’t seem so daunting. But I better stop dreaming in the cold AC and get back to my chores or I’ll never get to the fun part of my to-do list. I’m sure many of you are thinking the same thing.

Ray Glenn is the content coach and engagement editor at the Panama City News Herald. You can reach him at RGlenn@gannett.com.

Join the conversation

Email your letters to the editor to pcnhletters@pcnh.com. They must be 275 words or less and be your original opinion. Do not submit forwarded or third-party letters. Letters may be edited for clarity. Include your name, address and phone number for verification. Guest column proposals should be sent to rglenn@pcnh.com.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Glenn: Staying cool tops my summer to-do list | Opinion