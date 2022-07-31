Bay's Habitat for Humanity builds community as it builds 100th home | Guestview

I bet if I asked most people “What does Habitat for Humanity do?” they’d say, “builds homes.” Yet, Habitat does so much more than just build homes. We are building affordable homes for families who otherwise would not be able to own a home. It’s more than that though. Habitat helps build stronger families, and stronger families make a stronger community.

Habitat for Humanity of Bay County recently closed on its 98th home. It was a home for a single mother who never told her children about what she was working toward. She knew she wanted to provide a stable home for her children. A home where they could create memories, set goals for their own future, and have a better chance to succeed. A home where her children could attend the same school each year instead of moving from one rental property to another and from one school to a new school each year.

Rising prices:Bay County housing prices have spiked as much as 30% in two years. How high could they rise in 2022?

Helping out:Bay real estate group teams with Habitat for Humanity to build home for local woman

Habitat is currently building homes 99 through 101. Soon, they too, will house families that can begin family traditions like backyard picnics, holidays, birthday celebrations, and family photographs next to the growing oak tree each year. Some of those simple things that many are blessed with that aren’t a reality for way too many families.

Individuals and families who partner with Habitat aren’t just provided with a new home. They are given tools and learning new skills through required classes like financial counseling. They are required to put in 500 hours of “sweat equity” and most of those hours are spent helping to build their home. Our partner families are given the opportunity to build relationships with community volunteers helping on build sites. This helps them to gain a strong sense of community. They also have a mortgage payment, but it’s affordable! They never pay more than 30% of their income with 0% interest. Plus, they are happy to pay their mortgage knowing that it’s being put toward building more affordable homes.

While the foundation of a good home begins with love, we all need and deserve a safe, secure, and stable home life. Affordable housing provides that along with a greater sense of belonging. It’s hard to feel a part of a community when you’re regularly needing to move and lack the feeling of being safe and secure. You can’t truly plant your roots anywhere and grow, like you can with the foundation of a home.

No one needs to look very far to see how much rent rates have increased. Some estimates have projected that individuals and families are paying as much as 60% to 80% of their income on rent. Add other day-to-day expenses like food, clothing, gas, and health care and it’s easy to see how some families greatly benefit from the work that Habitat for Humanity is doing.

To accomplish our mission, Habitat relies strongly on volunteers. This includes help on build sites, our board of directors, help in the ReStores, and several volunteers’ committees. The committees work to guide the construction projects, family selection process, managing The Restores (two), and procuring land on which to build homes. Volunteers are the heart of Habitat for Humanity and without them our work wouldn’t be possible.

Over the years, Habitat homes also have been sponsored by many local businesses. Most recently this has included Central Panhandle Association of Realtors, Panama City Toyota, Panhandle Credit Union, St. Joe Hospitality, Bill Cramer Chevrolet, Wells Fargo, and Publix! Often these businesses also spend time volunteering in the homes they sponsor. Sometimes instead of a sponsorship it’s businesses donating materials for our homes or ReStores that helps us tremendously. Businesses like Lowe’s, Mid-South Lumber Co., Trane, Wyndham, PetSmart, Hank’s Furniture, Panama City Beach and Panama City Walmart, Panama City Police Department, System Service & Engineering, and others regularly give us product and materials to support our work. Some is used for our build sites, and some is sold in our ReStores.

Contributing to the cost reduction for building affordable homes, and a substantial portion of money raised by Habitat is generated by our two ReStores. This is another way that Habitat for Humanity serves our community, offering affordable merchandise for those in need. Although anyone loves a great deal, many shop our ReStores to find treasures and do DIY projects. The ReStores offer quality items that come to us as donations mainly from individuals, but we also get some items from businesses, building suppliers, and contractors.

The ReStore at 1636 Beck Ave. sells a variety of household goods, along with clothing and some furniture. This location was purchased and renovated after Hurricane Michael destroyed the location on 15th Street. The complex was recently painted the signature Habitat colors of blue and green by a volunteer church youth group from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The ReStore at 1515 E. 11th St. has four buildings. This location sells more building supplies, but also offers gently used furniture and appliances. Household goods from the kitchen sink to the bathroom towel bars can be found here.

Habitat for Humanity of Bay County began in 1990. Habitat quickly became a recognized community asset and has been for more than 30 years. Today, our agency continues to play a vital role in safe, secure, and affordable housing. Surpassing our 100th home by the end of this year is a milestone that has been made possible only with the support of the entire Bay County community through volunteerism, monetary donations, in-kind materials and services, shopping at our ReStores, and sharing of talents. The list of supporters is too large to write out, but you know who you are! It’s this entire community that makes it possible for Habitat to bring people together to build homes, community, and hope. We look forward to building 100 more homes for families that never thought the American dream was possible for them. We also look forward to the continued support and the new friends we will make along the way!

Angela Klopf is the executive director at Habitat for Humanity of Bay County. She’s a resident of Lynn Haven and also is active with the Rotary Club of Lynn Haven and Panhandle Runners & Triathletes Club.