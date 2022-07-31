ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Commercial

Championship on the line as Leesburg Lightning force Game 3 with 13-inning victory

By Tom Cavanaugh
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZnGth_0gzTA28A00

LEESBURG — The Leesburg Lightning came out on top of an instant classic walk-off victory in 13 innings over the Winter Park Diamond Dawgs, 6-5, in Game 2 of the FCSL Championship series on Saturday night at Pat Thomas Stadium-Buddy Lowe Field. The Bolts force a winner-take-all championship Game 3 for the second-straight season.

A contest that took almost four and a half hours to complete, Lightning left fielder Michael Furry (St. Johns River) drew a game-winning bases loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the 13th to give Leesburg the win.

“I was looking for a pitch to hit, but it wasn’t in the zone and we won the game on the walk-off.” Furry said. “The game was competitive the whole way through, there were a few nail-biter innings but all that matters is that we came up with the win.”

King of turf:Groundskeeper provides Leesburg Lightning with pristine playing field

Carrying on dad's legacy:Brandeburg strives to make game day unlike any other

Furry was the key to victory as he drove in the final three runs for the Lightning, with a two-run triple in the sixth and the winning walk in the 13th. He finished the night 3 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs with a walk and a run scored.

“My approach is always to hit the ball hard.” Furry said about his mindset at the plate. “I usually try to hit the fastball, use the whole field and good things happen.”

The Dawgs took an early lead as shortstop Dale Thomas (Florida) hit his second-consecutive first inning home run in the championship series with a solo shot to open the ballgame. Leesburg would strike back immediately with an RBI groundout from second baseman Gabriel Santiago (Coker) in the bottom half of the frame.

Leesburg center fielder Austin Brinling (North Florida) broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single into center field. Furry would hit the triple in the sixth to drive in a pair to give the Bolts a three-run lead.

There were four lead changes in the contest, as Winter Park refused to go away by tying the game two different times. Trailing 5-2, the Dawgs plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at five. An RBI single from Winter Park third baseman Michael Ballard (Eckerd) evened the score with two outs.

Lightning reliever Tyler Van Dyke (Seminole State) was another catalyst in the game two victory as he was third in relief, tossing six innings, not allowing a run on just five hits with five punch outs. He would exit the game in the 13th as he threw a league max, 103 pitches.

“I just wanted us to win, I wanted us to keep going.” Van Dyke said. “I bore down and said to myself, ‘they’re not scoring’.”

Ineligible to pitch in game three, “T.V.D” completed the season with an astonishing zero runs allowed through 27 and a third innings pitched with 41 total strikeouts, making his case for the FCSL Cy Young Award.

“Heaters up in the zone, throwing it by guys and showing people I can spin a breaking ball in the zone has worked for me.” Van Dyke said. “Filling up the strike zone, keeping guys on their toes gave me a lot of success.”

Closer Connor Gleeson (Gardner-Webb) would enter with two outs in the 13th inning and record the final out for Leesburg, earning his third win of the summer. Gleeson is eligible to pitch in game three as he stayed under 25 pitches in his short outing.

With the win, Leesburg head coach Rich Billings moved into second all-time in career wins as a Florida league head coach with his 196th victory in eight years on Saturday. Billings trails only legendary Deland Suns head coach Rick Hall who finished with 201 wins in 10 years.

The Lightning will play for yet another championship by forcing a Game 3 against Winter Park on Sunday night at Sanford Memorial Stadium. Leesburg looks to win Games 2 and 3 of the championship series in back-to-back years, hoping to win its second title in-a-row. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. in Sanford.

“I really like our odds in this game, they’re (Winter Park) down on pitching. Connor (Gleeson) and Casey (Daiss) will be good to go for us.” Van Dyke said. “We’re locked and loaded and gonna let our offense go to work.”

Furry had even more confidence heading into Sunday’s final championship game. “We’re gonna win tomorrow, that’s a fact,” he said Saturday night.

Tom Cavanaugh (Michigan State) is the communications intern for the Leesburg Lightning.

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Vanguard Knights

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala’s dominant public school has a history of turning out FBS-level talent, and has won 27 of its last 30 games against Marion County opponents. But the Vanguard Knights still have an axe to grind. “It’s the same formula basically, you put in the work, and...
OCALA, FL
Scorebook Live

Ryan Mills takes the helm at Lake Region

EAGLE LAKE, FLORIDA – The Ryan Mills era has arrived. Mills enters his 24th year in coaching and his first at Lake Region. The veteran offensive-minded coach spent 17 years at the college level before moving to Florida in 2016. As a college positions coach, he served 13 years working mostly with ...
EAGLE LAKE, FL
insideradio.com

In Orlando, ‘The Wolf’ Morphs Into ‘Fly 103.1.’

JVC Broadcasting launched rhythmic CHR “Fly 103.1” WOTW Orlando at noon Monday with Jack Harlow’s “First Class.” The station dropped its country programming on Friday and had been in stunt mode throughout the weekend. “Fly 103.1” introduced itself with nods to urban and rhythmic stations...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Classic#Game Day#North Florida#Michigan State University#Baseball#Sports#Bolts
cw34.com

Six-time convicted felon from NY caught with 10 pounds of cocaine in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A six-time convicted felon found himself behind bars yet again after deputies found over 22lbs. of drugs in his home in Orlando on Wednesday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they conducted a felony stop on Vladimir St. Louis, 39, due to an outstanding arrest. St. Louis was arrested without incident and the keys to his home were obtained during the stop.
ORLANDO, FL
thenextmiami.com

Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever

Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

MCFR crews battle brush fire in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Julia Laude was reporting in Marion County when a fire erupted behind her Wednesday evening. The fire started along the side of Southeast Pecan Road at 64th Avenue Road. Marion County Fire Rescue crews quickly responded to the scene. They brought the blaze under...
MARION COUNTY, FL
bungalower

Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar to close in September

According to recent social media posts, downtown watering hole, Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar (Facebook | Instagram), will close up shop on September 25, 2022. According to their posts, the owner, Karen Wall, would like to find a new location to re-open the Irish pub concept, but for now, she found it “… illogical to maintain a drinkery in downtown Orlando with increasing rent and decreasing demand.“
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Counties prepare for hot potato handoff of SunRail in 2024

Since its launch, the Florida Department of Transportation has had the responsibility for the development, design, engineering, construction, installation, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the SunRail system, but that’s about to change. SunRail is a 61-mile commuter rail system that spans four counties and 17 stations, including DeLand Station,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Plane makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the Orlando International Airport Wednesday afternoon. An animal collided with flight 1334, which was headed for LaGuardia Airport, shortly after takeoff, according to officials with Frontier. The plane returned to Orlando International Airport, where it...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
825
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy