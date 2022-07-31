Seven days: Sportsman’s Night Out keeps the ‘Dynasty’ alive; Restaurant Week returns

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa County.

MONDAY

Great Southern Celebrates 12th Summer Restaurant Week

5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, Aug. 1 through 7. The Fish House, Jackson’s Steakhouse, Five Sisters Blues Café and Angelena’s Ristorante Italiano will once again team up to present Summer Restaurant Week. In step with similar events in cities all around the country, Restaurant Week is a culinary celebration that offers residents and visitors alike world-class dining at a great value. Chefs from each restaurant will prepare a three-course, fixed-price dinner menu utilizing the best in local and seasonal ingredients, showcasing their culinary expertise. Diners are encouraged to try each special menu at all four restaurants. $33 per person, per restaurant. More info: greatsouthernrestaurants.com.

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida are bringing the “blues” back to the Seville Quarter Entertainment District. The event features live blues music and "BBQ and Bud" food and drink specials. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

After seven years, construction set to begin on $2.1M downtown Pensacola skate park

Pensacon announces 60 years of Doctor Who with five doctors, four companions

1920s Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

6:30 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., show; Monday, Aug. 1. Alga Beer Company, 2435 N. 12th Ave. Throw on 20s attire and join Improbable Cause Mystery Theatre for an evening of fun and mystery. Set in a 1920’s speakeasy, an artifact has been brought in to be appraised from the excavation of King Tut's tomb, but does his curse follow? Between murder, the mafia, moonshining, mystics, and the supernatural, this mystery will take everything Detective Gunn and the audience has to solve the case. $50. More info: facebook.com/icmtheatre.

TUESDAY

Bands on the Beach

7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach. Pensacola Beach's popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, Bands on the Beach delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. This week features Wester. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com.

Tuesday Night Jazz

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Enjoy jazz with Melodious Allen and The Funk Heads in Lili Marlene's. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

WEDNESDAY

Jazz Jam

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox St. Led by professional musicians, Jazz Jams are strictly for fun, opportunities to play jazz with other musicians. Drummers, please bring your own sticks/brushes. Vocalists, please bring your own mic. Jazz Pensacola endeavors to provide a forum for jazz performance, education and enjoyment for listeners and musicians. More info: jazzpensacola.com.

‘Cinderella’

7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and 5; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 through 12; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. A kind girl named Cinderella lives with her evil stepmother and hateful stepsisters after the death of her father. Forced to work as a maid in her own home, Cinderella dreams of an adventurous life. When it is announced that the Prince is giving a ball, Cinderella wishes to attend, but it seems impossible. With help from her animal friends and her magical Fairy Godmother, Cinderella's dream of a lovely night comes to life. Written by Rodgers & Hammerstein and directed by Katelyn Geri with musical direction by Tina Buran. Tickets start at $17 for adults and $9 for children and students. More info: pensacolalittletheatre.com.

THURSDAY

Sportsman’s Night Out

4:30 p.m., doors; 6:30 p.m., show; Thursday, Aug. 4. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. Marcus Pointe Baptist Church presents Sportsman’s Night Out featuring “Friar Truck" Justin Martin, the GM of Duck Commander and known as one of the stars on A&E's hit reality show Duck Dynasty; John Godwin, the star of Duckmen 7-18, The Art of Commanding Ducks, and Duck Dynasty; Michael Waddell, creator of Bone Collector; and David Blanton, executive producer and host of Realtree Outdoors. The show will feature musical entertainment from special guest Brandon Davis. $10. More info: 850-432-0800.

FRIDAY

Movies in the Park

6 p.m., pre-show; sunset, show; Friday, Aug. 5. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. The annual Movies in the Park series returns to Community Maritime Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to spread out on the lawn to watch a family-friendly movie underneath the stars. Concessions from local food truck vendors will be available for purchase, and outside food is also welcome. Pets and glass bottles are prohibited at the event. This week features Encanto. Free. More info: PlayPensacola.com.

SATURDAY

An Evening of Spirit with Renowned Psychic Medium

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Anything Events & Rentals Event Center, 5330 Mobile Highway, Suite 1B. Experience a life-changing message from the other side with international psychic medium Ericka Boussarhane. The author, radio personality, public speaker, and professional psychic medium will do her best to get to everyone in the room. Appetizers will be served and social distancing will be observed. $50. More info: 850-941-4321.

Mother, daughter duo opens The Energy Spot in nutrition shop to honor dad's legacy

Pet-friendly Pensacola: Bars, restaurants and parks that cater to four-legged friends

The Road To Imagine featuring ARTIX! and POINT.BLANK

8 p.m., doors; 9 p.m., show; Saturday, Aug. 6. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Electrik Lights & 850 Entertainment have teamed up with Iris Presents and Imagine Music Festival to bring attendants another installment of The Road To Imagine Series. The Imagine Fest Team will be at the event giving away two GA pass to the Imagine Music Festival. Ticket winners will be announced at the event. $15 early bird; $20 general admission. For ages 18 and older. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

SUNDAY

Blues on the Bay

6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Community Maritime Park Hunter Amphitheater, 301 W. Main St. This free concert series is one of the most popular events for locals and visitors to spend the final hours of their weekend enjoying great music with family and friends in a great atmosphere. Concert spectators are invited to bring coolers and lawn chairs. Guests of all ages are encouraged to enjoy the cool breeze of the bay while listening and dancing to some of the region's best musical talent. This week features the Reunion Band. More info: 850- 436-5670.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Pensacola News Journal using the link at the bottom of the page under Stay Connected.