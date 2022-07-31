ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Seven days: Sportsman’s Night Out keeps the ‘Dynasty’ alive; Restaurant Week returns

By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPTpG_0gzT9v9G00

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa County.

MONDAY

Great Southern Celebrates 12th Summer Restaurant Week

5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, Aug. 1 through 7. The Fish House, Jackson’s Steakhouse, Five Sisters Blues Café and Angelena’s Ristorante Italiano will once again team up to present Summer Restaurant Week. In step with similar events in cities all around the country, Restaurant Week is a culinary celebration that offers residents and visitors alike world-class dining at a great value. Chefs from each restaurant will prepare a three-course, fixed-price dinner menu utilizing the best in local and seasonal ingredients, showcasing their culinary expertise. Diners are encouraged to try each special menu at all four restaurants. $33 per person, per restaurant. More info: greatsouthernrestaurants.com.

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida are bringing the “blues” back to the Seville Quarter Entertainment District. The event features live blues music and "BBQ and Bud" food and drink specials. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

After seven years, construction set to begin on $2.1M downtown Pensacola skate park

Pensacon announces 60 years of Doctor Who with five doctors, four companions

1920s Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

6:30 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., show; Monday, Aug. 1. Alga Beer Company, 2435 N. 12th Ave. Throw on 20s attire and join Improbable Cause Mystery Theatre for an evening of fun and mystery. Set in a 1920’s speakeasy, an artifact has been brought in to be appraised from the excavation of King Tut's tomb, but does his curse follow? Between murder, the mafia, moonshining, mystics, and the supernatural, this mystery will take everything Detective Gunn and the audience has to solve the case. $50. More info: facebook.com/icmtheatre.

TUESDAY

Bands on the Beach

7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach. Pensacola Beach's popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, Bands on the Beach delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. This week features Wester. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com.

Tuesday Night Jazz

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Enjoy jazz with Melodious Allen and The Funk Heads in Lili Marlene's. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

WEDNESDAY

Jazz Jam

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox St. Led by professional musicians, Jazz Jams are strictly for fun, opportunities to play jazz with other musicians. Drummers, please bring your own sticks/brushes. Vocalists, please bring your own mic. Jazz Pensacola endeavors to provide a forum for jazz performance, education and enjoyment for listeners and musicians. More info: jazzpensacola.com.

‘Cinderella’

7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and 5; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 through 12; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. A kind girl named Cinderella lives with her evil stepmother and hateful stepsisters after the death of her father. Forced to work as a maid in her own home, Cinderella dreams of an adventurous life. When it is announced that the Prince is giving a ball, Cinderella wishes to attend, but it seems impossible. With help from her animal friends and her magical Fairy Godmother, Cinderella's dream of a lovely night comes to life. Written by Rodgers & Hammerstein and directed by Katelyn Geri with musical direction by Tina Buran. Tickets start at $17 for adults and $9 for children and students. More info: pensacolalittletheatre.com.

THURSDAY

Sportsman’s Night Out

4:30 p.m., doors; 6:30 p.m., show; Thursday, Aug. 4. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. Marcus Pointe Baptist Church presents Sportsman’s Night Out featuring “Friar Truck" Justin Martin, the GM of Duck Commander and known as one of the stars on A&E's hit reality show Duck Dynasty; John Godwin, the star of Duckmen 7-18, The Art of Commanding Ducks, and Duck Dynasty; Michael Waddell, creator of Bone Collector; and David Blanton, executive producer and host of Realtree Outdoors. The show will feature musical entertainment from special guest Brandon Davis. $10. More info: 850-432-0800.

FRIDAY

Movies in the Park

6 p.m., pre-show; sunset, show; Friday, Aug. 5. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. The annual Movies in the Park series returns to Community Maritime Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to spread out on the lawn to watch a family-friendly movie underneath the stars. Concessions from local food truck vendors will be available for purchase, and outside food is also welcome. Pets and glass bottles are prohibited at the event. This week features Encanto. Free. More info: PlayPensacola.com.

SATURDAY

An Evening of Spirit with Renowned Psychic Medium

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Anything Events & Rentals Event Center, 5330 Mobile Highway, Suite 1B. Experience a life-changing message from the other side with international psychic medium Ericka Boussarhane. The author, radio personality, public speaker, and professional psychic medium will do her best to get to everyone in the room. Appetizers will be served and social distancing will be observed. $50. More info: 850-941-4321.

Mother, daughter duo opens The Energy Spot in nutrition shop to honor dad's legacy

Pet-friendly Pensacola: Bars, restaurants and parks that cater to four-legged friends

The Road To Imagine featuring ARTIX! and POINT.BLANK

8 p.m., doors; 9 p.m., show; Saturday, Aug. 6. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Electrik Lights & 850 Entertainment have teamed up with Iris Presents and Imagine Music Festival to bring attendants another installment of The Road To Imagine Series. The Imagine Fest Team will be at the event giving away two GA pass to the Imagine Music Festival. Ticket winners will be announced at the event. $15 early bird; $20 general admission. For ages 18 and older. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

SUNDAY

Blues on the Bay

6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Community Maritime Park Hunter Amphitheater, 301 W. Main St. This free concert series is one of the most popular events for locals and visitors to spend the final hours of their weekend enjoying great music with family and friends in a great atmosphere. Concert spectators are invited to bring coolers and lawn chairs. Guests of all ages are encouraged to enjoy the cool breeze of the bay while listening and dancing to some of the region's best musical talent. This week features the Reunion Band. More info: 850- 436-5670.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Pensacola News Journal using the link at the bottom of the page under Stay Connected.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Artist transforms Destin fishing trips into lifetime memories

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Millions of people travel to the luckiest fishing village to build up their fisherman tales. Destin artist Gnarly Harley takes those epic family fishing trips one step further by live printing and painting exact replicas of fish caught in the Gulf of Mexico. “The very first fish I painted was a […]
getthecoast.com

Harbor Docks gearing up for 36th Annual Take-a-Kid Fishing Day Auction

Harbor Docks Charities will host their 36th annual charity auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022, all in the name of helping local kids. Harbor Docks Charities helps fund the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day. The first Sunday in November, local children ages 7-13 are fed breakfast, taken fishing, treated to a fish fry, and given t-shirts and rods and reels.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
DESTIN, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Splash Time! Splash Park opens on North Wilson Street

There’s a new place to cool off in downtown Crestview. The splash park on North Wilson Street opened last Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by city, county and community leaders from civic organizations and businesses.
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola Beach, FL
Escambia County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Santa Rosa County, FL
Lifestyle
getthecoast.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs

The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
mobilebaymag.com

Food Trucks: Coming To A Neighborhood Near You

It is 6:30 p.m. on a midsummer evening. On these protracted days, daylight lingers, and the heat of the day begins to dissipate, luring folks out to their yards and porches to make the most of this precious time before the sky grows ablaze with red and orange, eventually falling into darkness. Commuters heading home peer out their windows to assess their dinner options. A line has already formed outside Will’s Farm Fresh Food Truck. The air around it is tinged with smoke, and the smell of short ribs and Conecuh sausage cooking on the grill wafts down the street. While the sight of a food truck parked along the sidewalk may conjure an image of a busy urban thoroughfare, this scene unfolds not in a major city but the residential neighborhood of Old Field in Daphne.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsman#Blues Music#Music Festival#Art#Jazz#The Fish House#Seville Quarter#Pensacon
utv44.com

Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
GULF SHORES, AL
getthecoast.com

Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off

Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Two new restaurants coming to Milton

Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
MILTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
WKRG News 5

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Report: Man arrested after fight at Destin bar

DESTIN, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man who allegedly punched another man in the face at a bar in Destin early Saturday morning. Robert Harwell, 24, of Arkansas, was charged with battery. According to the arrest report, around 2 a.m., AJ's bar security escorted two men out of...
DESTIN, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy