Bruce Beach revitalization is citizen advocacy at its best | Guestview

By Terry Horne
 4 days ago
It is a beautiful thing when citizen-led action and input results in government following the will of the community.

A great example is the Bruce Beach Revitalization Project in downtown Pensacola. The groundbreaking ceremony was held by city of Pensacola officials this past Tuesday, but the work to reopen a forgotten beach started some years ago by citizen advocates.

A prior mayor’s administration initiated a plan to use the unutilized Bruce Beach site for a state-operated fish hatchery. The project dragged on for some time without moving forward so two citizens — Dan Lindemann and Jerry Holzworth — challenged it and eventually got the city and state of Florida to back off from the idea of a fish hatchery project.

Construction begins:$6.3 million new park at Bruce Beach to include central plaza, play structures and more

Sewage problem:There's a sewage problem at Bruce Beach. Here's how ECUA plans to find the source:

Next, they and other local citizens worked with the city of Pensacola to open access to the beach by clearing out jungle-like growth and providing some parking and a path so that the public had access for the first time in decades.

These volunteers personally put in endless hours cleaning the beach and keeping it maintained for the last several years.

Now, a groundbreaking was held this past Tuesday by the city of Pensacola on the first phase of the Bruce Beach Revitalization Project. Jim Little’s PNJ story summarized the project as including a central plaza, a walkway surrounded by trees leading to the sandy shore, a shade structure and public lawn areas with seat walls, a learning garden with plants, play structures for children and a pedestrian bridge over Washerwoman Creek connecting Bruce Beach to Community Maritime Park.

It has been a kayak launching point in recent years and that will continue when the new project is complete.

This next phase of change for Bruce Beach was inspired by an August 2018 presentation in the CivicCon speaker series by Gena Wirth, a principle at SCAPE, a New York firm that has designed waterfront projects across the country.

She excited a packed auditorium with “what could be” for Pensacola’s downtown waterfront. It was a vision of a connected waterfront with public access for walking and biking and a rare opportunity to put your feet in the sand — available to all just a stroll, a bike ride or short drive from their homes.

Her presentation was so inspiring that CivicCon – with the financial support of Quint and Rishy Studer – commissioned SCAPE at an investment of $250,000 to create a Pensacola Downtown Framework Plan during the first half of 2019.

CivicCon assisted SCAPE in engaging with stakeholders along the waterfront and many people from nearby neighborhoods to help the waterfront framework plan represent the interest and passions of the community.

It involved input from more than 500 community members.

The initial planning effort culminated with a presentation of the Pensacola Downtown Waterfront Framework Plan to the Pensacola City Council in July 2019 and its decision to fund two proposed catalytic projects.

One of the projects was the revitalization of Bruce Beach. The other is the Hashtag project, which makes a safer and more walkable and bikeable east/west connection via Main and Cedar streets and north/south connection via Palafox and Jefferson from neighborhoods to the waterfront. That latter project remains in the planning stage.

The city of Pensacola contracted with SCAPE designers to work with HDR engineering on the Bruce Beach project to keep it true to the original vision.

The public participation throughout the Bruce Beach planning contributed substantially to the final Bruce Beach project having cultural and historical markings and a design suited for programming so that it doesn’t just become another neighborhood park.

Throughout the park, there will be signage installed telling the history of the property and its importance to Pensacola's Black community.

Angela Kyle, a sustainable development consultant, was engaged by SCAPE in the final planning to do the interviews and research and propose the cultural and historical pieces to the project. She is the founder of PlayBuild in New Orleans and works on projects across the country, but had a special interest in this project as she is the daughter of Ora Wells, a longtime Pensacola educator and author.

When the Bruce Beach project is completed, it will be a destination that will draw people from throughout the metropolitan area as well as tourists who want to walk the downtown beach, get the views from the hill in the park and learn the rich history and culture relating to Bruce Beach.

And it happened because a few citizens decided there was a better way. The more citizens were inspired with a vision for what could be, the more they wanted the vision to be a reality. And now, we get to watch it happen.

Isn’t that the way government is supposed to work – through the will of the people?

Terry Horne is the director of CivicCon and the former publisher of the Pensacola News Journal.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
